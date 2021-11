More than 1 million children under 12 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC said Sunday.

The FDA authorized shots for kids between 5 and 12 two weeks ago.

Officials say 59 percent of the U.S. population is vaccinated and 15 percent have a booster shot.

