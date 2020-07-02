Health officials: More than 93,000 Mass. residents have recovered from COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials reported Wednesday that more than 90,000 Massachusetts residents have recovered from COVID-19.

As of July 1, there were 103,858 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state and 93,157 patients who have been “released from isolation,” data showed.

Patients who are no longer in isolation are considered to be recovered from the disease, officials said.

“As part of this definition, the DPH is counting people as released from isolation after 21 days of illness or 21 days past the date of their test in all settings, including nursing homes and state facilities,” the state wrote in its weekly health report.

There are currently 2,799 patients who are in isolation, down from last week’s tally of 3,606.

A total of 7,902 people have died from coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)