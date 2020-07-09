Health officials: More than 94,000 Mass. residents have recovered from COVID-19

Health officials reported Wednesday that more than 94,000 Massachusetts residents have recovered from COVID-19.

As of July 8, there were 104,961 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state and 94,347 patients who have been “released from isolation,” data showed.

Patients who are no longer in isolation are considered to be recovered from the disease, officials said.

“As part of this definition, the DPH is counting people as released from isolation after 21 days of illness or 21 days past the date of their test in all settings, including nursing homes and state facilities,” the state wrote in its weekly health report.

There are currently 2,586 patients who are in isolation, down from last week’s tally of 2,799.

A total of 8,028 people have died from coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.

