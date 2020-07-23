Health officials: More than 96,000 Mass. residents have recovered from COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials reported Wednesday that more than 96,000 Massachusetts residents have recovered from COVID-19.

RELATED: Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Mass.

As of July 23, there were a total of 107,413 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state and 96,452 patients who have been “released from isolation,” data showed.

Patients who are no longer in isolation are considered to be recovered from the disease, officials said.

“As part of this definition, the DPH is counting people as released from isolation after 21 days of illness or 21 days past the date of their test in all settings, including nursing homes and state facilities,” the state wrote in its weekly health report.

There are currently 2,712 patients who are in isolation, which is up from 2,586 last week.

A total of 8,249 people have died from coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)