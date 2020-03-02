Health officials: NH resident in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire resident who has tested positive for the coronavirus is being kept in isolation, health officials announced Monday.

The infected individual, a resident of Grafton County, recently traveled to Italy, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist.

The patient is currently being isolated at their home and is not being treated at the hospital, Chan said.

Health officials are working to identify other people who may have come in contact with the patient.

Three other Granite Staters were tested for the virus but results came back negative.

Anyone who has traveled to an area affected by the outbreak and feels sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing is urged to seek immediate medical advice.

There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rhode Island and one in Massachusetts.

