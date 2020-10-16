Health officials: Patron who knew they had COVID-19, another who was supposed to be isolating linked to outbreak at NH restaurant

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents after identifying an outbreak of COVID-19 at a New Hampshire restaurant that includes one person who went to the business while they knew they were positive for coronavirus and a second who was supposed to be in quarantine.

The potential exposures occurred at Fat Katz Food and Drink in Hudson, New Hampshire between Friday, Oct. 2 and Friday, Oct. 9.

DHHS has identified at least 17 cases of COVID-19 associated with this outbreak, which includes one person who went to the establishment while aware of their COVID-19 diagnosis when they were supposed to be in isolation, and a second person who went to the establishment when they were knowingly supposed to be on quarantine, both of whom potentially exposed others.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating multiple violations of New Hampshire Food Service guidance by the establishment.

Any individuals who visited Fat Katz Food and Drink between Oct. 2 and 9 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should seek testing. DHHS has conducted a contact investigation and notified known close contacts directly. However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

