Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 28 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,645 with 115,048 confirmed cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than five cases are not given a designation.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

Data for all 351 communities, is included in the report.

The number of communities in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 dropped from 11 to 10 in the latest weekly assessment as four communities made their way out of the “red” and three more were added in.

