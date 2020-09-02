Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,853 with 119,426 confirmed cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than five cases are not given a designation.

Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn Revere, Westhampton and Winthrop are all considered to be in the red category.

Brockton and Sutton were both considered to be high risk but were lowered to moderate in this week’s report.

Compared to the previous two week period, 86 percent of communities have either seen improvement or no change in their average daily case numbers.

Eight communities have moved from moderate to lower risk status.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people and provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

Data for all 351 communities, is included in the report.

The report states that 77,940 people have completed their quarantine to date and 2,769 are still undergoing theirs.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)