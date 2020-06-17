Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases in Mass.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.
City/Town
Count
Rate
Total Persons Tested
Tested Rate
Percent Positivity
Abington
231
1286.12
1622
9030.70
14.24%
Acton
156
657.33
1618
6817.74
9.64%
Acushnet
86
822.70
915
8753.13
9.40%
Adams
35
422.67
484
5844.92
7.23%
Agawam
450
1573.19
2666
9320.26
16.88%
Alford
<5
*
15
3215.80
*
Amesbury
175
1051.34
1460
8771.21
11.99%
Amherst
93
229.64
1564
3861.93
5.95%
Andover
300
832.98
3052
8474.22
9.83%
Aquinnah
<5
*
25
9429.34
*
Arlington
304
663.63
3241
7075.04
9.38%
Ashburnham
32
509.56
443
7054.25
7.22%
Ashby
15
433.84
211
6102.72
7.11%
Ashfield
<5
*
66
3848.65
*
Ashland
245
1256.88
1610
8259.47
15.22%
Athol
62
518.17
1142
9544.41
5.43%
Attleboro
650
1404.86
4169
9010.59
15.59%
Auburn
213
1291.50
1585
9610.48
13.44%
Avon
72
1643.58
477
10888.69
15.09%
Ayer
130
1608.91
2002
24777.29
6.49%
Barnstable
359
800.53
3589
8003.04
10.00%
Barre
61
1097.56
409
7359.07
14.91%
Becket
14
777.58
110
6109.59
12.73%
Bedford
262
1758.82
4190
28127.63
6.25%
Belchertown
101
634.31
900
5652.29
11.22%
Bellingham
124
693.65
1207
6751.94
10.27%
Belmont
229
838.64
1813
6639.52
12.63%
Berkley
68
1002.93
591
8716.60
11.51%
Berlin
20
626.32
225
7046.12
8.89%
Bernardston
6
286.94
133
6360.61
4.51%
Beverly
604
1467.21
3630
8817.82
16.64%
Billerica
535
1227.54
3905
8959.90
13.70%
Blackstone
46
508.60
662
7319.46
6.95%
Blandford
<5
*
49
4033.84
*
Bolton
11
217.71
284
5620.89
3.87%
Boston
13783
1983.26
75465
10858.77
18.26%
Bourne
152
726.58
1663
7949.33
9.14%
Boxborough
24
469.89
333
6519.71
7.21%
Boxford
39
505.36
487
6310.57
8.01%
Boylston
20
445.55
336
7485.18
5.95%
Braintree
808
2052.86
4276
10863.90
18.90%
Brewster
103
1039.11
722
7283.85
14.27%
Bridgewater
356
1251.45
3692
12978.53
9.64%
Brimfield
6
161.06
184
4939.04
3.26%
Brockton
4172
4246.39
16109
16396.22
25.90%
Brookfield
19
518.88
200
5461.93
9.50%
Brookline
379
588.65
3703
5751.39
10.23%
Buckland
8
430.00
21
1128.75
38.10%
Burlington
264
955.02
2261
8179.14
11.68%
Cambridge
977
866.24
15237
13509.67
6.41%
Canton
282
1222.65
2633
11415.73
10.71%
Carlisle
15
314.55
253
5305.37
5.93%
Carver
57
468.12
870
7145.05
6.55%
Charlemont
<5
*
67
5624.34
*
Charlton
74
525.86
1196
8499.07
6.19%
Chatham
18
307.37
459
7837.93
3.92%
Chelmsford
331
919.91
3858
10722.15
8.58%
Chelsea
2885
7659.63
7778
20650.69
37.09%
Cheshire
<5
*
189
6339.32
*
Chester
<5
*
68
5010.58
*
Chesterfield
<5
*
61
4984.34
*
Chicopee
422
740.16
4402
7720.77
9.59%
Chilmark
<5
*
124
16025.10
*
Clarksburg
7
415.82
74
4395.86
9.46%
Clinton
241
1712.23
1545
10976.72
15.60%
Cohasset
25
337.86
460
6216.61
5.43%
Colrain
<5
*
75
4670.28
*
Concord
172
918.56
2382
12720.99
7.22%
Conway
<5
*
106
5467.56
*
Cummington
<5
*
57
7162.49
*
Dalton
11
168.66
486
7451.54
2.26%
Danvers
719
2517.88
3939
13794.04
18.25%
Dartmouth
379
1029.36
3851
10459.16
9.84%
Dedham
399
1470.98
2749
10134.63
14.51%
Deerfield
9
168.77
276
5175.76
3.26%
Dennis
95
718.41
1055
7978.15
9.00%
Dighton
68
866.71
656
8361.19
10.37%
Douglas
45
478.74
549
5840.64
8.20%
Dover
18
345.41
269
5161.97
6.69%
Dracut
456
1411.53
3937
12186.86
11.58%
Dudley
83
670.23
707
5709.04
11.74%
Dunstable
10
300.12
206
6182.38
4.85%
Duxbury
108
713.66
1461
9654.19
7.39%
East Bridgewater
176
1192.70
1324
8972.39
13.29%
East Brookfield
14
624.60
107
4773.70
13.08%
East Longmeadow
270
1596.26
1530
9045.48
17.65%
Eastham
10
215.22
258
5552.70
3.88%
Easthampton
82
505.75
1097
6765.95
7.47%
Easton
269
1135.10
2156
9097.71
12.48%
Edgartown
7
170.66
495
12068.38
1.41%
Egremont
5
456.27
56
5110.25
8.93%
Erving
6
286.53
117
5587.30
5.13%
Essex
23
618.17
236
6342.91
9.75%
Everett
1724
3551.97
6365
13113.87
27.09%
Fairhaven
240
1497.14
2140
13349.51
11.21%
Fall River
1543
1725.04
11787
13177.61
13.09%
Falmouth
195
623.97
3156
10098.73
6.18%
Fitchburg
776
1840.93
5433
12888.86
14.28%
Florida
<5
*
31
3949.16
*
Foxborough
112
618.35
1370
7563.70
8.18%
Framingham
1707
2292.31
8487
11397.11
20.11%
Franklin
131
387.43
2107
6231.49
6.22%
Freetown
96
1060.97
757
8366.23
12.68%
Gardner
190
950.48
3305
16533.36
5.75%
Georgetown
55
615.64
552
6178.75
9.96%
Gill
<5
*
72
4321.84
*
Gloucester
257
897.82
2008
7014.86
12.80%
Goshen
<5
*
26
2266.17
*
Gosnold
0
0
0
0
0
Grafton
94
471.31
1261
6322.60
7.45%
Granby
28
455.91
318
5177.88
8.81%
Granville
10
642.55
102
6553.98
9.80%
Great Barrington
72
1059.49
855
12581.40
8.42%
Greenfield
200
1151.78
1545
8897.50
12.94%
Groton
41
352.07
782
6715.07
5.24%
Groveland
32
468.27
487
7126.48
6.57%
Hadley
42
730.39
546
9495.08
7.69%
Halifax
56
732.85
617
8074.44
9.08%
Hamilton
36
481.67
471
6301.83
7.64%
Hampden
91
1841.81
418
8460.20
21.77%
Hancock
<5
*
14
2154.16
*
Hanover
70
488.66
1009
7043.71
6.94%
Hanson
105
980.69
864
8069.69
12.15%
Hardwick
9
271.78
160
4831.67
5.63%
Harvard
18
259.84
306
4417.29
5.88%
Harwich
120
955.18
987
7856.36
12.16%
Hatfield
17
523.54
213
6559.63
7.98%
Haverhill
1209
1836.11
7869
11950.69
15.36%
Hawley
0
0
5
1706.94
0
Heath
0
0
22
3646.30
0
Hingham
269
1130.84
2102
8836.50
12.80%
Hinsdale
<5
*
141
6630.08
*
Holbrook
194
1717.57
1174
10393.94
16.52%
Holden
115
609.73
1728
9161.81
6.66%
Holland
8
312.46
96
3749.54
8.33%
Holliston
56
406.25
989
7174.75
5.66%
Holyoke
899
2181.81
4673
11341.02
19.24%
Hopedale
41
721.96
634
11163.90
6.47%
Hopkinton
121
741.67
1229
7533.21
9.85%
Hubbardston
6
128.74
287
6157.86
2.09%
Hudson
185
883.20
1590
7590.77
11.64%
Hull
50
506.25
732
7411.54
6.83%
Huntington
14
633.09
135
6104.81
10.37%
Ipswich
71
528.00
1114
8284.42
6.37%
Kingston
136
1002.70
1238
9127.51
10.99%
Lakeville
58
513.70
833
7377.77
6.96%
Lancaster
101
1178.83
652
7609.89
15.49%
Lanesborough
8
262.63
187
6138.94
4.28%
Lawrence
3443
3904.69
13689
15524.65
25.15%
Lee
20
340.15
491
8350.63
4.07%
Leicester
149
1322.81
1042
9250.81
14.30%
Lenox
13
266.47
701
14368.79
1.85%
Leominster
667
1643.18
5286
13022.25
12.62%
Leverett
<5
*
102
5049.84
*
Lexington
322
945.80
2338
6867.36
13.77%
Leyden
0
0
5
797.40
0
Lincoln
38
439.16
588
6795.36
6.46%
Littleton
99
1018.71
714
7347.04
13.87%
Longmeadow
213
1373.33
1250
8059.45
17.04%
Lowell
2807
2402.05
17581
15044.67
15.97%
Ludlow
124
594.32
1702
8157.58
7.29%
Lunenburg
61
586.15
880
8455.92
6.93%
Lynn
3548
3516.24
13185
13066.97
26.91%
Lynnfield
93
798.35
1027
8816.20
9.06%
Malden
1211
1787.36
7115
10501.27
17.02%
Manchester
20
404.34
252
5094.64
7.94%
Mansfield
163
689.62
1856
7852.39
8.78%
Marblehead
228
1186.41
1671
8695.17
13.64%
Marion
13
280.14
542
11679.76
2.40%
Marlborough
966
2223.81
5142
11837.28
18.79%
Marshfield
164
634.20
1939
7498.20
8.46%
Mashpee
60
390.17
1360
8843.88
4.41%
Mattapoisett
34
588.09
445
7697.06
7.64%
Maynard
69
661.26
870
8337.63
7.93%
Medfield
36
315.78
764
6701.53
4.71%
Medford
1014
1667.37
6499
10686.61
15.60%
Medway
117
894.50
898
6865.48
13.03%
Melrose
240
829.81
2394
8277.38
10.03%
Mendon
30
517.86
376
6490.45
7.98%
Merrimac
36
563.38
502
7856.07
7.17%
Methuen
995
1858.04
6115
11419.03
16.27%
Middleborough
263
976.90
2492
9256.42
10.55%
Middlefield
0
0
11
2424.73
0
Middleton
163
1579.56
951
9215.73
17.14%
Milford
636
2170.41
3318
11322.98
19.17%
Millbury
207
1515.70
1314
9621.37
15.75%
Millis
48
607.93
589
7459.75
8.15%
Millville
19
535.10
217
6111.38
8.76%
Milton
299
1044.37
2168
7572.54
13.79%
Monroe
0
0
6
6039.47
0
Monson
35
414.93
466
5524.43
7.51%
Montague
27
315.84
580
6784.77
4.66%
Monterey
0
0
32
3429.59
0
Montgomery
<5
*
10
1129.31
*
Mount Washington
0
0
2
1475.43
0
Nahant
40
1222.52
309
9443.99
12.94%
Nantucket
13
114.64
842
7425.37
1.54%
Natick
412
1146.91
2769
7708.25
14.88%
Needham
328
1118.99
2400
8187.72
13.67%
New Ashford
0
0
8
4407.64
0
New Bedford
2052
2061.17
12908
12965.68
15.90%
New Braintree
<5
*
51
4817.01
*
New Marlborough
7
457.53
59
3856.31
11.86%
New Salem
<5
*
58
5878.16
*
Newbury
14
210.57
420
6317.04
3.33%
Newburyport
98
550.45
1809
10160.80
5.42%
Newton
765
833.99
7604
8289.76
10.06%
Norfolk
25
202.50
1698
13753.64
1.47%
North Adams
46
352.30
762
5835.93
6.04%
North Andover
339
1120.71
3229
10674.87
10.50%
North Attleborough
249
824.09
2102
6956.81
11.85%
North Brookfield
16
344.33
273
5875.21
5.86%
North Reading
187
1130.95
1143
6912.71
16.36%
Northampton
271
927.08
2674
9147.68
10.13%
Northborough
223
1628.83
1393
10174.71
16.01%
Northbridge
310
1723.72
1716
9541.65
18.07%
Northfield
<5
*
162
5439.43
*
Norton
132
664.56
1535
7727.97
8.60%
Norwell
119
1111.64
832
7772.14
14.30%
Norwood
568
1886.28
3667
12177.77
15.49%
Oak Bluffs
5
96.73
427
8260.88
1.17%
Oakham
7
331.31
123
5821.62
5.69%
Orange
40
490.03
663
8122.22
6.03%
Orleans
16
283.29
370
6551.00
4.32%
Otis
<5
*
81
4359.88
*
Oxford
79
573.18
966
7008.81
8.18%
Palmer
48
403.55
771
6482.03
6.23%
Paxton
33
666.77
318
6425.19
10.38%
Peabody
969
1737.62
5625
10086.84
17.23%
Pelham
<5
*
74
5935.05
*
Pembroke
91
487.33
1286
6886.88
7.08%
Pepperell
52
423.42
693
5642.90
7.50%
Peru
<5
*
49
5827.76
*
Petersham
7
552.57
102
8051.78
6.86%
Phillipston
15
875.04
126
7350.34
11.90%
Pittsfield
171
386.20
4200
9485.55
4.07%
Plainfield
<5
*
35
5545.81
*
Plainville
64
701.47
691
7573.68
9.26%
Plymouth
595
959.12
5705
9196.26
10.43%
Plympton
11
368.01
193
6456.84
5.70%
Princeton
6
183.92
241
7387.31
2.49%
Provincetown
22
838.46
305
11624.05
7.21%
Quincy
1120
1107.37
9012
8910.40
12.43%
Randolph
938
2741.17
4650
13588.93
20.17%
Raynham
237
1586.66
1593
10664.76
14.88%
Reading
293
1066.08
2239
8146.58
13.09%
Rehoboth
61
483.52
751
5952.81
8.12%
Revere
1733
2844.89
7303
11988.58
23.73%
Richmond
5
376.53
68
5120.85
7.35%
Rochester
34
603.09
424
7520.94
8.02%
Rockland
281
1557.96
1758
9746.93
15.98%
Rockport
82
1251.11
477
7277.78
17.19%
Rowe
0
0
19
5549.46
0
Rowley
54
874.69
502
8131.41
10.76%
Royalston
<5
*
67
5254.86
*
Russell
11
582.93
92
4875.38
11.96%
Rutland
52
577.20
607
6737.67
8.57%
Salem
620
1377.21
4434
9849.28
13.98%
Salisbury
52
588.20
662
7488.18
7.85%
Sandisfield
<5
*
125
13381.80
*
Sandwich
93
442.13
1308
6218.29
7.11%
Saugus
553
1945.44
3136
11032.39
17.63%
Savoy
<5
*
32
5061.01
*
Scituate
184
1015.37
1367
7543.52
13.46%
Seekonk
81
578.48
879
6277.53
9.22%
Sharon
150
819.19
1346
7350.88
11.14%
Sheffield
15
485.90
183
5928.03
8.20%
Shelburne
8
432.60
227
12275.09
3.52%
Sherborn
13
338.78
196
5107.72
6.63%
Shirley
175
2076.17
2345
27820.36
7.46%
Shrewsbury
315
799.51
3015
7652.50
10.45%
Shutesbury
<5
*
70
3986.03
*
Somerset
200
1080.64
2310
12481.37
8.66%
Somerville
921
1203.32
10527
13753.88
8.75%
South Hadley
142
784.57
1084
5989.24
13.10%
Southampton
30
499.54
354
5894.54
8.47%
Southborough
41
421.69
662
6808.82
6.19%
Southbridge
156
926.19
1056
6269.58
14.77%
Southwick
49
500.34
615
6279.77
7.97%
Spencer
49
425.34
816
7083.20
6.00%
Springfield
2697
1703.37
14797
9345.49
18.23%
Sterling
119
1511.43
736
9347.99
16.17%
Stockbridge
14
802.96
154
8832.57
9.09%
Stoneham
369
1654.42
2586
11594.36
14.27%
Stoughton
600
2169.39
3362
12155.81
17.85%
Stow
27
374.49
414
5742.22
6.52%
Sturbridge
42
402.22
434
4156.25
9.68%
Sudbury
194
1083.56
1499
8372.48
12.94%
Sunderland
9
236.75
177
4656.08
5.08%
Sutton
53
589.90
568
6321.99
9.33%
Swampscott
128
933.85
1523
11111.38
8.40%
Swansea
132
826.58
1628
10194.44
8.11%
Taunton
962
1679.51
6667
11639.57
14.43%
Templeton
122
1366.03
822
9203.93
14.84%
Tewksbury
574
1864.20
3718
12075.09
15.44%
Tisbury
7
168.21
629
15115.29
1.11%
Tolland
<5
*
9
2132.16
*
Topsfield
112
1916.52
581
9941.93
19.28%
Townsend
32
349.77
594
6492.57
5.39%
Truro
10
506.37
122
6177.75
8.20%
Tyngsborough
90
750.57
1041
8681.62
8.65%
Tyringham
<5
*
20
7965.60
*
Upton
24
265.46
406
4490.65
5.91%
Uxbridge
74
480.11
939
6092.15
7.88%
Wakefield
309
1144.24
2899
10735.12
10.66%
Wales
<5
*
80
4197.52
*
Walpole
231
891.87
2564
9899.35
9.01%
Waltham
1218
1827.20
6114
9171.98
19.92%
Ware
31
305.76
625
6164.46
4.96%
Wareham
210
876.80
2158
9010.14
9.73%
Warren
22
405.76
234
4315.77
9.40%
Warwick
0
0
43
5737.05
0
Washington
<5
*
27
5911.31
*
Watertown
384
1157.58
2994
9025.49
12.83%
Wayland
106
798.07
1100
8281.88
9.64%
Webster
216
1256.47
1874
10901.05
11.53%
Wellesley
231
776.87
1957
6581.54
11.80%
Wellfleet
<5
*
156
5654.85
*
Wendell
0
0
43
5886.97
0
Wenham
19
364.96
229
4398.70
8.30%
West Boylston
43
547.76
672
8560.29
6.40%
West Bridgewater
142
1959.29
762
10513.94
18.64%
West Brookfield
18
485.23
406
10944.65
4.43%
West Newbury
10
245.01
224
5488.18
4.46%
West Springfield
360
1222.11
2490
8452.95
14.46%
West Stockbridge
5
418.16
70
5854.31
7.14%
West Tisbury
7
242.81
194
6729.17
3.61%
Westborough
336
1783.23
1820
9659.18
18.46%
Westfield
433
1041.41
3139
7549.59
13.79%
Westford
138
596.39
1734
7493.73
7.96%
Westhampton
5
293.92
65
3820.98
7.69%
Westminster
32
436.43
564
7692.16
5.67%
Weston
108
973.52
1060
9554.93
10.19%
Westport
96
576.79
1373
8249.28
6.99%
Westwood
121
820.93
1219
8270.37
9.93%
Weymouth
698
1245.02
5416
9660.51
12.89%
Whately
5
340.12
46
3129.14
10.87%
Whitman
186
1206.24
1302
8443.70
14.29%
Wilbraham
221
1519.69
1156
7949.15
19.12%
Williamsburg
10
405.37
228
9242.52
4.39%
Williamstown
82
1112.81
647
8780.33
12.67%
Wilmington
326
1337.54
2039
8365.75
15.99%
Winchendon
88
818.86
990
9212.18
8.89%
Winchester
115
515.15
1824
8170.67
6.30%
Windsor
0
0
43
5033.99
0
Winthrop
251
1331.76
1767
9375.40
14.20%
Woburn
613
1477.43
4065
9797.32
15.08%
Worcester
5112
2664.32
25536
13309.11
20.02%
Worthington
0
0
63
5941.51
0
Wrentham
191
1694.09
1385
12284.39
13.79%
Yarmouth
111
462.05
1831
7621.78
6.06%
Unknown2
274
*
30733
*
*
State
101654
1459.12
727549
10443.11
13.97%
