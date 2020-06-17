Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 69 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,734 with 106,151 confirmed cases.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Abington 231 1286.12 1622 9030.70 14.24% Acton 156 657.33 1618 6817.74 9.64% Acushnet 86 822.70 915 8753.13 9.40% Adams 35 422.67 484 5844.92 7.23% Agawam 450 1573.19 2666 9320.26 16.88% Alford <5 * 15 3215.80 * Amesbury 175 1051.34 1460 8771.21 11.99% Amherst 93 229.64 1564 3861.93 5.95% Andover 300 832.98 3052 8474.22 9.83% Aquinnah <5 * 25 9429.34 * Arlington 304 663.63 3241 7075.04 9.38% Ashburnham 32 509.56 443 7054.25 7.22% Ashby 15 433.84 211 6102.72 7.11% Ashfield <5 * 66 3848.65 * Ashland 245 1256.88 1610 8259.47 15.22% Athol 62 518.17 1142 9544.41 5.43% Attleboro 650 1404.86 4169 9010.59 15.59% Auburn 213 1291.50 1585 9610.48 13.44% Avon 72 1643.58 477 10888.69 15.09% Ayer 130 1608.91 2002 24777.29 6.49% Barnstable 359 800.53 3589 8003.04 10.00% Barre 61 1097.56 409 7359.07 14.91% Becket 14 777.58 110 6109.59 12.73% Bedford 262 1758.82 4190 28127.63 6.25% Belchertown 101 634.31 900 5652.29 11.22%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Bellingham 124 693.65 1207 6751.94 10.27% Belmont 229 838.64 1813 6639.52 12.63% Berkley 68 1002.93 591 8716.60 11.51% Berlin 20 626.32 225 7046.12 8.89% Bernardston 6 286.94 133 6360.61 4.51% Beverly 604 1467.21 3630 8817.82 16.64% Billerica 535 1227.54 3905 8959.90 13.70% Blackstone 46 508.60 662 7319.46 6.95% Blandford <5 * 49 4033.84 * Bolton 11 217.71 284 5620.89 3.87% Boston 13783 1983.26 75465 10858.77 18.26% Bourne 152 726.58 1663 7949.33 9.14% Boxborough 24 469.89 333 6519.71 7.21% Boxford 39 505.36 487 6310.57 8.01% Boylston 20 445.55 336 7485.18 5.95% Braintree 808 2052.86 4276 10863.90 18.90% Brewster 103 1039.11 722 7283.85 14.27% Bridgewater 356 1251.45 3692 12978.53 9.64% Brimfield 6 161.06 184 4939.04 3.26% Brockton 4172 4246.39 16109 16396.22 25.90% Brookfield 19 518.88 200 5461.93 9.50% Brookline 379 588.65 3703 5751.39 10.23% Buckland 8 430.00 21 1128.75 38.10% Burlington 264 955.02 2261 8179.14 11.68% Cambridge 977 866.24 15237 13509.67 6.41%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Canton 282 1222.65 2633 11415.73 10.71% Carlisle 15 314.55 253 5305.37 5.93% Carver 57 468.12 870 7145.05 6.55% Charlemont <5 * 67 5624.34 * Charlton 74 525.86 1196 8499.07 6.19% Chatham 18 307.37 459 7837.93 3.92% Chelmsford 331 919.91 3858 10722.15 8.58% Chelsea 2885 7659.63 7778 20650.69 37.09% Cheshire <5 * 189 6339.32 * Chester <5 * 68 5010.58 * Chesterfield <5 * 61 4984.34 * Chicopee 422 740.16 4402 7720.77 9.59% Chilmark <5 * 124 16025.10 * Clarksburg 7 415.82 74 4395.86 9.46% Clinton 241 1712.23 1545 10976.72 15.60% Cohasset 25 337.86 460 6216.61 5.43% Colrain <5 * 75 4670.28 * Concord 172 918.56 2382 12720.99 7.22% Conway <5 * 106 5467.56 * Cummington <5 * 57 7162.49 * Dalton 11 168.66 486 7451.54 2.26% Danvers 719 2517.88 3939 13794.04 18.25% Dartmouth 379 1029.36 3851 10459.16 9.84% Dedham 399 1470.98 2749 10134.63 14.51% Deerfield 9 168.77 276 5175.76 3.26%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Dennis 95 718.41 1055 7978.15 9.00% Dighton 68 866.71 656 8361.19 10.37% Douglas 45 478.74 549 5840.64 8.20% Dover 18 345.41 269 5161.97 6.69% Dracut 456 1411.53 3937 12186.86 11.58% Dudley 83 670.23 707 5709.04 11.74% Dunstable 10 300.12 206 6182.38 4.85% Duxbury 108 713.66 1461 9654.19 7.39% East Bridgewater 176 1192.70 1324 8972.39 13.29% East Brookfield 14 624.60 107 4773.70 13.08% East Longmeadow 270 1596.26 1530 9045.48 17.65% Eastham 10 215.22 258 5552.70 3.88% Easthampton 82 505.75 1097 6765.95 7.47% Easton 269 1135.10 2156 9097.71 12.48% Edgartown 7 170.66 495 12068.38 1.41% Egremont 5 456.27 56 5110.25 8.93% Erving 6 286.53 117 5587.30 5.13% Essex 23 618.17 236 6342.91 9.75% Everett 1724 3551.97 6365 13113.87 27.09% Fairhaven 240 1497.14 2140 13349.51 11.21% Fall River 1543 1725.04 11787 13177.61 13.09% Falmouth 195 623.97 3156 10098.73 6.18% Fitchburg 776 1840.93 5433 12888.86 14.28% Florida <5 * 31 3949.16 * Foxborough 112 618.35 1370 7563.70 8.18%

Framingham 1707 2292.31 8487 11397.11 20.11% Franklin 131 387.43 2107 6231.49 6.22% Freetown 96 1060.97 757 8366.23 12.68% Gardner 190 950.48 3305 16533.36 5.75% Georgetown 55 615.64 552 6178.75 9.96% Gill <5 * 72 4321.84 * Gloucester 257 897.82 2008 7014.86 12.80% Goshen <5 * 26 2266.17 * Gosnold 0 0 0 0 0 Grafton 94 471.31 1261 6322.60 7.45% Granby 28 455.91 318 5177.88 8.81% Granville 10 642.55 102 6553.98 9.80% Great Barrington 72 1059.49 855 12581.40 8.42% Greenfield 200 1151.78 1545 8897.50 12.94% Groton 41 352.07 782 6715.07 5.24% Groveland 32 468.27 487 7126.48 6.57% Hadley 42 730.39 546 9495.08 7.69% Halifax 56 732.85 617 8074.44 9.08% Hamilton 36 481.67 471 6301.83 7.64% Hampden 91 1841.81 418 8460.20 21.77% Hancock <5 * 14 2154.16 * Hanover 70 488.66 1009 7043.71 6.94% Hanson 105 980.69 864 8069.69 12.15% Hardwick 9 271.78 160 4831.67 5.63% Harvard 18 259.84 306 4417.29 5.88%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Harwich 120 955.18 987 7856.36 12.16% Hatfield 17 523.54 213 6559.63 7.98% Haverhill 1209 1836.11 7869 11950.69 15.36% Hawley 0 0 5 1706.94 0 Heath 0 0 22 3646.30 0 Hingham 269 1130.84 2102 8836.50 12.80% Hinsdale <5 * 141 6630.08 * Holbrook 194 1717.57 1174 10393.94 16.52% Holden 115 609.73 1728 9161.81 6.66% Holland 8 312.46 96 3749.54 8.33% Holliston 56 406.25 989 7174.75 5.66% Holyoke 899 2181.81 4673 11341.02 19.24% Hopedale 41 721.96 634 11163.90 6.47% Hopkinton 121 741.67 1229 7533.21 9.85% Hubbardston 6 128.74 287 6157.86 2.09% Hudson 185 883.20 1590 7590.77 11.64% Hull 50 506.25 732 7411.54 6.83% Huntington 14 633.09 135 6104.81 10.37% Ipswich 71 528.00 1114 8284.42 6.37% Kingston 136 1002.70 1238 9127.51 10.99% Lakeville 58 513.70 833 7377.77 6.96% Lancaster 101 1178.83 652 7609.89 15.49% Lanesborough 8 262.63 187 6138.94 4.28% Lawrence 3443 3904.69 13689 15524.65 25.15% Lee 20 340.15 491 8350.63 4.07%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Leicester 149 1322.81 1042 9250.81 14.30% Lenox 13 266.47 701 14368.79 1.85% Leominster 667 1643.18 5286 13022.25 12.62% Leverett <5 * 102 5049.84 * Lexington 322 945.80 2338 6867.36 13.77% Leyden 0 0 5 797.40 0 Lincoln 38 439.16 588 6795.36 6.46% Littleton 99 1018.71 714 7347.04 13.87% Longmeadow 213 1373.33 1250 8059.45 17.04% Lowell 2807 2402.05 17581 15044.67 15.97% Ludlow 124 594.32 1702 8157.58 7.29% Lunenburg 61 586.15 880 8455.92 6.93% Lynn 3548 3516.24 13185 13066.97 26.91% Lynnfield 93 798.35 1027 8816.20 9.06% Malden 1211 1787.36 7115 10501.27 17.02% Manchester 20 404.34 252 5094.64 7.94% Mansfield 163 689.62 1856 7852.39 8.78% Marblehead 228 1186.41 1671 8695.17 13.64% Marion 13 280.14 542 11679.76 2.40% Marlborough 966 2223.81 5142 11837.28 18.79% Marshfield 164 634.20 1939 7498.20 8.46% Mashpee 60 390.17 1360 8843.88 4.41% Mattapoisett 34 588.09 445 7697.06 7.64% Maynard 69 661.26 870 8337.63 7.93% Medfield 36 315.78 764 6701.53 4.71%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Medford 1014 1667.37 6499 10686.61 15.60% Medway 117 894.50 898 6865.48 13.03% Melrose 240 829.81 2394 8277.38 10.03% Mendon 30 517.86 376 6490.45 7.98% Merrimac 36 563.38 502 7856.07 7.17% Methuen 995 1858.04 6115 11419.03 16.27% Middleborough 263 976.90 2492 9256.42 10.55% Middlefield 0 0 11 2424.73 0 Middleton 163 1579.56 951 9215.73 17.14% Milford 636 2170.41 3318 11322.98 19.17% Millbury 207 1515.70 1314 9621.37 15.75% Millis 48 607.93 589 7459.75 8.15% Millville 19 535.10 217 6111.38 8.76% Milton 299 1044.37 2168 7572.54 13.79% Monroe 0 0 6 6039.47 0 Monson 35 414.93 466 5524.43 7.51% Montague 27 315.84 580 6784.77 4.66% Monterey 0 0 32 3429.59 0 Montgomery <5 * 10 1129.31 * Mount Washington 0 0 2 1475.43 0 Nahant 40 1222.52 309 9443.99 12.94% Nantucket 13 114.64 842 7425.37 1.54% Natick 412 1146.91 2769 7708.25 14.88% Needham 328 1118.99 2400 8187.72 13.67% New Ashford 0 0 8 4407.64 0

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity New Bedford 2052 2061.17 12908 12965.68 15.90% New Braintree <5 * 51 4817.01 * New Marlborough 7 457.53 59 3856.31 11.86% New Salem <5 * 58 5878.16 * Newbury 14 210.57 420 6317.04 3.33% Newburyport 98 550.45 1809 10160.80 5.42% Newton 765 833.99 7604 8289.76 10.06% Norfolk 25 202.50 1698 13753.64 1.47% North Adams 46 352.30 762 5835.93 6.04% North Andover 339 1120.71 3229 10674.87 10.50% North Attleborough 249 824.09 2102 6956.81 11.85% North Brookfield 16 344.33 273 5875.21 5.86% North Reading 187 1130.95 1143 6912.71 16.36% Northampton 271 927.08 2674 9147.68 10.13% Northborough 223 1628.83 1393 10174.71 16.01% Northbridge 310 1723.72 1716 9541.65 18.07% Northfield <5 * 162 5439.43 * Norton 132 664.56 1535 7727.97 8.60% Norwell 119 1111.64 832 7772.14 14.30% Norwood 568 1886.28 3667 12177.77 15.49% Oak Bluffs 5 96.73 427 8260.88 1.17% Oakham 7 331.31 123 5821.62 5.69% Orange 40 490.03 663 8122.22 6.03% Orleans 16 283.29 370 6551.00 4.32% Otis <5 * 81 4359.88 *

Oxford 79 573.18 966 7008.81 8.18% Palmer 48 403.55 771 6482.03 6.23% Paxton 33 666.77 318 6425.19 10.38% Peabody 969 1737.62 5625 10086.84 17.23% Pelham <5 * 74 5935.05 * Pembroke 91 487.33 1286 6886.88 7.08% Pepperell 52 423.42 693 5642.90 7.50% Peru <5 * 49 5827.76 * Petersham 7 552.57 102 8051.78 6.86% Phillipston 15 875.04 126 7350.34 11.90% Pittsfield 171 386.20 4200 9485.55 4.07% Plainfield <5 * 35 5545.81 * Plainville 64 701.47 691 7573.68 9.26% Plymouth 595 959.12 5705 9196.26 10.43% Plympton 11 368.01 193 6456.84 5.70% Princeton 6 183.92 241 7387.31 2.49% Provincetown 22 838.46 305 11624.05 7.21% Quincy 1120 1107.37 9012 8910.40 12.43% Randolph 938 2741.17 4650 13588.93 20.17% Raynham 237 1586.66 1593 10664.76 14.88% Reading 293 1066.08 2239 8146.58 13.09% Rehoboth 61 483.52 751 5952.81 8.12% Revere 1733 2844.89 7303 11988.58 23.73% Richmond 5 376.53 68 5120.85 7.35% Rochester 34 603.09 424 7520.94 8.02%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Rockland 281 1557.96 1758 9746.93 15.98% Rockport 82 1251.11 477 7277.78 17.19% Rowe 0 0 19 5549.46 0 Rowley 54 874.69 502 8131.41 10.76% Royalston <5 * 67 5254.86 * Russell 11 582.93 92 4875.38 11.96% Rutland 52 577.20 607 6737.67 8.57% Salem 620 1377.21 4434 9849.28 13.98% Salisbury 52 588.20 662 7488.18 7.85% Sandisfield <5 * 125 13381.80 * Sandwich 93 442.13 1308 6218.29 7.11% Saugus 553 1945.44 3136 11032.39 17.63% Savoy <5 * 32 5061.01 * Scituate 184 1015.37 1367 7543.52 13.46% Seekonk 81 578.48 879 6277.53 9.22% Sharon 150 819.19 1346 7350.88 11.14% Sheffield 15 485.90 183 5928.03 8.20% Shelburne 8 432.60 227 12275.09 3.52% Sherborn 13 338.78 196 5107.72 6.63% Shirley 175 2076.17 2345 27820.36 7.46% Shrewsbury 315 799.51 3015 7652.50 10.45% Shutesbury <5 * 70 3986.03 * Somerset 200 1080.64 2310 12481.37 8.66% Somerville 921 1203.32 10527 13753.88 8.75% South Hadley 142 784.57 1084 5989.24 13.10%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Southampton 30 499.54 354 5894.54 8.47% Southborough 41 421.69 662 6808.82 6.19% Southbridge 156 926.19 1056 6269.58 14.77% Southwick 49 500.34 615 6279.77 7.97% Spencer 49 425.34 816 7083.20 6.00% Springfield 2697 1703.37 14797 9345.49 18.23% Sterling 119 1511.43 736 9347.99 16.17% Stockbridge 14 802.96 154 8832.57 9.09% Stoneham 369 1654.42 2586 11594.36 14.27% Stoughton 600 2169.39 3362 12155.81 17.85% Stow 27 374.49 414 5742.22 6.52% Sturbridge 42 402.22 434 4156.25 9.68% Sudbury 194 1083.56 1499 8372.48 12.94% Sunderland 9 236.75 177 4656.08 5.08% Sutton 53 589.90 568 6321.99 9.33% Swampscott 128 933.85 1523 11111.38 8.40% Swansea 132 826.58 1628 10194.44 8.11% Taunton 962 1679.51 6667 11639.57 14.43% Templeton 122 1366.03 822 9203.93 14.84% Tewksbury 574 1864.20 3718 12075.09 15.44% Tisbury 7 168.21 629 15115.29 1.11% Tolland <5 * 9 2132.16 * Topsfield 112 1916.52 581 9941.93 19.28% Townsend 32 349.77 594 6492.57 5.39% Truro 10 506.37 122 6177.75 8.20%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Tyngsborough 90 750.57 1041 8681.62 8.65% Tyringham <5 * 20 7965.60 * Upton 24 265.46 406 4490.65 5.91% Uxbridge 74 480.11 939 6092.15 7.88% Wakefield 309 1144.24 2899 10735.12 10.66% Wales <5 * 80 4197.52 * Walpole 231 891.87 2564 9899.35 9.01% Waltham 1218 1827.20 6114 9171.98 19.92% Ware 31 305.76 625 6164.46 4.96% Wareham 210 876.80 2158 9010.14 9.73% Warren 22 405.76 234 4315.77 9.40% Warwick 0 0 43 5737.05 0 Washington <5 * 27 5911.31 * Watertown 384 1157.58 2994 9025.49 12.83% Wayland 106 798.07 1100 8281.88 9.64% Webster 216 1256.47 1874 10901.05 11.53% Wellesley 231 776.87 1957 6581.54 11.80% Wellfleet <5 * 156 5654.85 * Wendell 0 0 43 5886.97 0 Wenham 19 364.96 229 4398.70 8.30% West Boylston 43 547.76 672 8560.29 6.40% West Bridgewater 142 1959.29 762 10513.94 18.64% West Brookfield 18 485.23 406 10944.65 4.43% West Newbury 10 245.01 224 5488.18 4.46% West Springfield 360 1222.11 2490 8452.95 14.46%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity West Stockbridge 5 418.16 70 5854.31 7.14% West Tisbury 7 242.81 194 6729.17 3.61% Westborough 336 1783.23 1820 9659.18 18.46% Westfield 433 1041.41 3139 7549.59 13.79% Westford 138 596.39 1734 7493.73 7.96% Westhampton 5 293.92 65 3820.98 7.69% Westminster 32 436.43 564 7692.16 5.67% Weston 108 973.52 1060 9554.93 10.19% Westport 96 576.79 1373 8249.28 6.99% Westwood 121 820.93 1219 8270.37 9.93% Weymouth 698 1245.02 5416 9660.51 12.89% Whately 5 340.12 46 3129.14 10.87% Whitman 186 1206.24 1302 8443.70 14.29% Wilbraham 221 1519.69 1156 7949.15 19.12% Williamsburg 10 405.37 228 9242.52 4.39% Williamstown 82 1112.81 647 8780.33 12.67% Wilmington 326 1337.54 2039 8365.75 15.99% Winchendon 88 818.86 990 9212.18 8.89% Winchester 115 515.15 1824 8170.67 6.30% Windsor 0 0 43 5033.99 0 Winthrop 251 1331.76 1767 9375.40 14.20% Woburn 613 1477.43 4065 9797.32 15.08% Worcester 5112 2664.32 25536 13309.11 20.02% Worthington 0 0 63 5941.51 0 Wrentham 191 1694.09 1385 12284.39 13.79%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Yarmouth 111 462.05 1831 7621.78 6.06% Unknown2 274 * 30733 * * State 101654 1459.12 727549 10443.11 13.97%

