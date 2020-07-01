Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 28 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,081 with 109,143 confirmed cases. There were zero deaths reported on Tuesday.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Abington 235 1308.39 1869 10405.90 12.57% Acton 159 669.98 2019 8507.43 7.88% Acushnet 92 880.10 1071 10245.46 8.59% Adams 35 422.67 584 7052.54 5.99% Agawam 455 1590.67 3093 10813.04 14.71% Alford <5 * 24 5145.29 * Amesbury 179 1075.37 1728 10381.26 10.36% Amherst 94 232.11 2004 4948.41 4.69% Andover 315 874.63 3755 10426.18 8.39% Aquinnah <5 * 48 18104.34 * Arlington 307 670.18 4244 9264.57 7.23% Ashburnham 32 509.56 535 8519.24 5.98% Ashby 15 433.84 251 7259.64 5.98% Ashfield <5 * 97 5656.36 * Ashland 247 1267.14 1860 9541.99 13.28% Athol 65 543.25 1340 11199.22 4.85% Attleboro 661 1428.64 4701 10160.42 14.06% Auburn 214 1297.57 1839 11150.58 11.64% Avon 73 1666.40 522 11915.92 13.98% Ayer 140 1732.68 2139 26472.84 6.55%

Barnstable 365 813.91 4304 9597.40 8.48% Barre 62 1115.56 483 8690.54 12.84% Becket 14 777.58 132 7331.51 10.61% Bedford 273 1832.66 4711 31625.12 5.79% Belchertown 105 659.43 1150 7222.37 9.13%

Bellingham 127 710.44 1408 7876.33 9.02% Belmont 229 838.64 2325 8514.56 9.85% Berkley 71 1047.17 679 10014.50 10.46% Berlin 20 626.32 284 8893.77 7.04% Bernardston 7 334.77 174 8321.40 4.02% Beverly 608 1476.92 4314 10479.36 14.09% Billerica 547 1255.07 4524 10380.18 12.09% Blackstone 49 541.77 775 8568.85 6.32% Blandford <5 * 62 5104.04 * Bolton 11 217.71 380 7520.91 2.89% Boston 13996 2013.91 90323 12996.70 15.50% Bourne 155 740.92 1974 9435.95 7.85% Boxborough 25 489.47 416 8144.74 6.01% Boxford 42 544.24 616 7982.16 6.82% Boylston 20 445.55 392 8732.71 5.10%

Braintree 812 2063.02 4894 12434.03 16.59% Brewster 103 1039.11 932 9402.42 11.05% Bridgewater 357 1254.97 4060 14272.17 8.79% Brimfield 6 161.06 239 6415.39 2.51% Brockton 4225 4300.33 17405 17715.33 24.27% Brookfield 19 518.88 238 6499.69 7.98% Brookline 393 610.40 5137 7978.64 7.65% Buckland 8 430.00 25 1343.75 32.00% Burlington 267 965.87 2691 9734.66 9.92% Cambridge 975 864.47 19762 17521.70 4.93%

Canton 286 1239.99 2965 12855.17 9.65% Carlisle 17 356.49 366 7674.96 4.64% Carver 59 484.55 1021 8385.17 5.78% Charlemont <5 * 97 8142.70 * Charlton 79 561.39 1403 9970.07 5.63% Chatham 18 307.37 640 10928.70 2.81% Chelmsford 335 931.03 4509 12531.40 7.43% Chelsea 2944 7816.28 8453 22442.83 34.83% Cheshire <5 * 230 7714.51 * Chester <5 * 88 6484.27 *

Chesterfield <5 * 69 5638.02 * Chicopee 443 776.99 5199 9118.65 8.52% Chilmark <5 * 297 38382.70 * Clarksburg 7 415.82 94 5583.93 7.45% Clinton 249 1769.06 1796 12759.99 13.86% Cohasset 28 378.40 559 7554.54 5.01% Colrain <5 * 106 6600.67 * Concord 170 907.88 2771 14798.43 6.13% Conway <5 * 146 7530.79 * Cummington <5 * 75 9424.32 * Dalton 16 245.32 600 9199.44 2.67% Danvers 737 2580.91 4408 15436.43 16.72% Dartmouth 391 1061.94 4387 11914.91 8.91% Dedham 405 1493.10 3176 11708.83 12.75% Deerfield 10 187.53 410 7688.63 2.44%

Dennis 96 725.97 1312 9921.65 7.32% Dighton 67 853.96 738 9406.34 9.08% Douglas 47 500.02 642 6830.04 7.32% Dover 18 345.41 389 7464.70 4.63% Dracut 465 1439.39 4503 13938.89 10.33%

Dudley 95 767.13 849 6855.70 11.19% Dunstable 10 300.12 248 7442.87 4.03% Duxbury 114 753.30 1714 11325.99 6.65% East Bridgewater 180 1219.81 1483 10049.89 12.14% East Brookfield 13 579.98 140 6245.96 9.29% East Longmeadow 273 1614.00 1775 10493.94 15.38% Eastham 10 215.22 391 8415.14 2.56% Easthampton 85 524.25 1413 8714.94 6.02% Easton 274 1156.20 2492 10515.53 11.00% Edgartown 8 195.04 823 20065.21 0.97% Egremont 5 456.27 74 6752.83 6.76% Erving 6 286.53 145 6924.43 4.14% Essex 24 645.04 295 7928.64 8.14% Everett 1765 3636.45 7104 14636.44 24.85% Fairhaven 241 1503.38 2396 14946.46 10.06% Fall River 1595 1783.18 12916 14439.81 12.35% Falmouth 202 646.37 3871 12386.63 5.22% Fitchburg 795 1886.00 6086 14437.99 13.06% Florida <5 * 39 4968.30 * Foxborough 115 634.91 1609 8883.21 7.15%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Framingham 1734 2328.57 9375 12589.59 18.50% Franklin 136 402.22 2500 7393.79 5.44% Freetown 99 1094.13 873 9648.24 11.34% Gardner 195 975.49 3710 18559.38 5.26% Georgetown 60 671.60 686 7678.66 8.75% Gill <5 * 87 5222.22 * Gloucester 257 897.82 2447 8548.49 10.50% Goshen <5 * 29 2527.65 * Gosnold 0 0 0 0 0% Grafton 95 476.33 1489 7465.78 6.38% Granby 28 455.91 404 6578.18 6.93% Granville 12 771.06 131 8417.37 9.16% Great Barrington 73 1074.20 1129 16613.34 6.47% Greenfield 203 1169.06 2037 11730.88 9.97% Groton 43 369.24 965 8286.50 4.46% Groveland 35 512.17 572 8370.33 6.12% Hadley 44 765.17 705 12260.14 6.24% Halifax 56 732.85 731 9566.31 7.66% Hamilton 37 495.05 583 7800.36 6.35% Hampden 98 1983.49 491 9937.70 19.96% Hancock <5 * 15 2308.03 * Hanover 78 544.51 1206 8418.95 6.47% Hanson 110 1027.39 1012 9452.00 10.87% Hardwick 9 271.78 184 5556.42 4.89% Harvard 18 259.84 401 5788.67 4.49%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Harwich 125 994.98 1443 11486.04 8.66% Hatfield 17 523.54 268 8253.43 6.34% Haverhill 1242 1886.23 8863 13460.29 14.01% Hawley 0 0 7 2389.72 0% Heath 0 0 28 4640.74 0% Hingham 278 1168.67 2569 10799.71 10.82% Hinsdale <5 * 194 9122.24 * Holbrook 193 1708.71 1349 11943.29 14.31% Holden 122 646.84 2018 10699.38 6.05% Holland 8 312.46 134 5233.73 5.97% Holliston 56 406.25 1218 8836.04 4.60% Holyoke 913 2215.78 5687 13801.92 16.05% Hopedale 42 739.56 728 12819.11 5.77% Hopkinton 125 766.19 1566 9598.86 7.98% Hubbardston 6 128.74 365 7831.42 1.64% Hudson 192 916.62 1891 9027.77 10.15% Hull 51 516.38 884 8950.55 5.77% Huntington 14 633.09 167 7551.88 8.38% Ipswich 71 528.00 1331 9898.17 5.33% Kingston 136 1002.70 1437 10594.70 9.46% Lakeville 59 522.55 965 8546.87 6.11% Lancaster 100 1167.16 756 8823.73 13.23% Lanesborough 8 262.63 223 7320.77 3.59% Lawrence 3553 4029.45 15752 17864.29 22.56% Lee 19 323.14 584 9932.31 3.25%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Leicester 151 1340.57 1186 10529.24 12.73% Lenox 13 266.47 816 16726.01 1.59% Leominster 694 1709.69 5952 14662.97 11.66% Leverett <5 * 149 7376.72 * Lexington 329 966.36 2850 8371.24 11.54% Leyden 0 0 12 1913.75 0% Lincoln 40 462.27 719 8309.29 5.56% Littleton 98 1008.42 863 8880.25 11.36% Longmeadow 217 1399.12 1538 9916.34 14.11% Lowell 2895 2477.35 19524 16707.36 14.83% Ludlow 125 599.12 2006 9614.63 6.23% Lunenburg 63 605.37 1045 10041.40 6.03% Lynn 3635 3602.46 15005 14870.68 24.23% Lynnfield 95 815.52 1237 10618.93 7.68% Malden 1237 1825.73 8303 12254.68 14.90% Manchester 20 404.34 354 7156.76 5.65% Mansfield 161 681.16 2138 9045.48 7.53% Marblehead 233 1212.43 2151 11192.88 10.83% Marion 13 280.14 620 13360.61 2.10% Marlborough 988 2274.45 5689 13096.52 17.37% Marshfield 169 653.53 2292 8863.27 7.37% Mashpee 63 409.68 1634 10625.66 3.86% Mattapoisett 37 639.98 570 9859.15 6.49% Maynard 70 670.84 1046 10024.32 6.69% Medfield 36 315.78 947 8306.74 3.80%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Medford 1032 1696.97 7864 12931.15 13.12% Medway 118 902.14 1091 8341.02 10.82% Melrose 245 847.10 3095 10701.12 7.92% Mendon 30 517.86 458 7905.92 6.55% Merrimac 35 547.73 591 9248.88 5.92% Methuen 1015 1895.39 6933 12946.54 14.64% Middleborough 268 995.47 2806 10422.76 9.55% Middlefield 0 0 13 2865.59 0% Middleton 167 1618.32 1102 10679.00 15.15% Milford 646 2204.53 3801 12971.26 17.00% Millbury 213 1559.63 1513 11078.49 14.08% Millis 48 607.93 678 8586.95 7.08% Millville 20 563.26 253 7125.24 7.91% Milton 302 1054.85 2648 9249.12 11.40% Monroe 0 0 8 8052.63 0% Monson 37 438.64 591 7006.31 6.26% Montague 28 327.54 805 9416.79 3.48% Monterey 0 0 59 6323.31 0% Montgomery <5 * 15 1693.97 * Mount Washington 0 0 2 1475.43 0% Nahant 40 1222.52 357 10911.02 11.20% Nantucket 16 141.10 1143 10079.81 1.40% Natick 418 1163.61 3338 9292.21 12.52% Needham 330 1125.81 2930 9995.84 11.26% New Ashford 0 0 8 4407.64 0%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity New Bedford 2138 2147.55 14464 14528.64 14.78% New Braintree <5 * 63 5950.42 * New Marlborough 7 457.53 80 5228.90 8.75% New Salem <5 * 74 7499.72 * Newbury 13 195.53 549 8257.28 2.37% Newburyport 99 556.06 2181 12250.26 4.54% Newton 773 842.71 9576 10439.61 8.07% Norfolk 27 218.70 1840 14903.83 1.47% North Adams 46 352.30 915 7007.71 5.03% North Andover 343 1133.94 3792 12536.11 9.05% North Attleborough 255 843.95 2360 7810.69 10.81% North Brookfield 17 365.86 332 7144.94 5.12% North Reading 191 1155.14 1388 8394.44 13.76% Northampton 275 940.77 3452 11809.20 7.97% Northborough 224 1636.13 1631 11913.10 13.73% Northbridge 312 1734.85 1942 10798.30 16.07% Northfield <5 * 209 7017.54 * Norton 135 679.66 1735 8734.87 7.78% Norwell 122 1139.67 957 8939.83 12.75% Norwood 580 1926.13 4077 13539.34 14.23% Oak Bluffs 5 96.73 652 12613.80 0.77% Oakham 7 331.31 139 6578.91 5.04% Orange 40 490.03 787 9641.30 5.08% Orleans 16 283.29 506 8958.93 3.16% Otis <5 * 103 5544.05 *

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Oxford 82 594.95 1120 8126.16 7.32% Palmer 49 411.96 935 7860.83 5.24% Paxton 33 666.77 384 7758.72 8.59% Peabody 984 1764.52 6474 11609.28 15.20% Pelham <5 * 93 7458.92 * Pembroke 92 492.69 1517 8123.95 6.06% Pepperell 52 423.42 812 6611.88 6.40% Peru <5 * 54 6422.42 * Petersham 7 552.57 118 9314.81 5.93% Phillipston 16 933.38 149 8692.07 10.74% Pittsfield 175 395.23 4908 11084.54 3.57% Plainfield <5 * 47 7447.23 * Plainville 64 701.47 800 8768.37 8.00% Plymouth 605 975.24 6567 10585.78 9.21% Plympton 11 368.01 231 7728.13 4.76% Princeton 6 183.92 292 8950.60 2.05% Provincetown 22 838.46 681 25954.02 3.23% Quincy 1135 1122.20 10583 10463.68 10.72% Randolph 950 2776.23 5123 14971.21 18.54% Raynham 240 1606.74 1731 11588.64 13.86% Reading 296 1076.99 2717 9885.78 10.89% Rehoboth 62 491.44 879 6967.41 7.05% Revere 1782 2925.32 8517 13981.47 20.92% Richmond 5 376.53 96 7229.44 5.21% Rochester 35 620.83 510 9046.42 6.86%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Rockland 285 1580.13 1999 11083.12 14.26% Rockport 82 1251.11 584 8910.32 14.04% Rowe 0 0 29 8470.24 0% Rowley 57 923.29 639 10350.54 8.92% Royalston <5 * 90 7058.76 * Russell 12 635.92 113 5988.24 10.62% Rutland 53 588.30 720 7991.97 7.36% Salem 633 1406.09 5281 11730.72 11.99% Salisbury 52 588.20 802 9071.78 6.48% Sandisfield <5 * 143 15308.78 * Sandwich 93 442.13 1599 7601.72 5.82% Saugus 556 1956.00 3700 13016.53 15.03% Savoy <5 * 38 6009.95 * Scituate 187 1031.92 1635 9022.43 11.44% Seekonk 82 585.62 1039 7420.20 7.89% Sharon 157 857.42 1645 8983.81 9.54% Sheffield 15 485.90 248 8033.62 6.05% Shelburne 8 432.60 309 16709.26 2.59% Sherborn 15 390.90 306 7974.29 4.90% Shirley 176 2088.01 2443 28983.00 7.20% Shrewsbury 319 809.67 3583 9094.16 8.90% Shutesbury <5 * 114 6491.54 * Somerset 204 1102.25 2529 13664.67 8.07% Somerville 968 1264.72 13750 17964.83 7.04% South Hadley 144 795.62 1294 7149.52 11.13%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Southampton 31 516.19 412 6860.32 7.52% Southborough 41 421.69 836 8598.45 4.90% Southbridge 168 997.43 1304 7741.98 12.88% Southwick 52 530.97 750 7658.25 6.93% Spencer 53 460.06 967 8393.93 5.48% Springfield 2833 1789.27 17236 10885.92 16.44% Sterling 122 1549.53 871 11062.64 14.01% Stockbridge 14 802.96 189 10839.97 7.41% Stoneham 378 1694.77 2990 13405.70 12.64% Stoughton 610 2205.55 3737 13511.68 16.32% Stow 27 374.49 540 7489.86 5.00% Sturbridge 43 411.79 560 5362.91 7.68% Sudbury 195 1089.15 1787 9981.07 10.91% Sunderland 9 236.75 255 6707.91 3.53% Sutton 50 556.51 682 7590.84 7.33% Swampscott 129 941.15 1804 13161.48 7.15% Swansea 134 839.10 1827 11440.56 7.33% Taunton 974 1700.46 7307 12756.91 13.33% Templeton 123 1377.23 932 10435.60 13.20% Tewksbury 585 1899.93 4774 15504.70 12.25% Tisbury 8 192.25 1093 26265.53 0.73% Tolland <5 * 12 2842.88 * Topsfield 116 1984.96 685 11721.55 16.93% Townsend 35 382.56 771 8427.23 4.54% Truro 10 506.37 228 11545.31 4.39%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Tyngsborough 93 775.59 1246 10391.26 7.46% Tyringham <5 * 25 9957.00 * Upton 24 265.46 505 5585.66 4.75% Uxbridge 77 499.57 1129 7324.85 6.82% Wakefield 314 1162.76 3405 12608.86 9.22% Wales <5 * 103 5404.30 * Walpole 230 888.01 2883 11130.97 7.98% Waltham 1240 1860.20 7124 10687.15 17.41% Ware 31 305.76 764 7535.43 4.06% Wareham 211 880.97 2445 10208.43 8.63% Warren 22 405.76 298 5496.16 7.38% Warwick 0 0 55 7338.08 0% Washington <5 * 31 6787.06 * Watertown 391 1178.68 3635 10957.80 10.76% Wayland 107 805.60 1337 10066.25 8.00% Webster 253 1471.70 2120 12332.03 11.93% Wellesley 234 786.96 2330 7835.97 10.04% Wellfleet <5 * 273 9895.98 * Wendell 0 0 76 10404.87 0% Wenham 19 364.96 282 5416.74 6.74% West Boylston 43 547.76 810 10318.21 5.31% West Bridgewater 140 1931.70 849 11714.36 16.49% West Brookfield 19 512.19 477 12858.61 3.98% West Newbury 10 245.01 325 7962.76 3.08% West Springfield 370 1256.06 2891 9814.25 12.80%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity West Stockbridge 5 418.16 108 9032.36 4.63% West Tisbury 8 277.49 346 12001.52 2.31% Westborough 335 1777.93 2073 11001.92 16.16% Westfield 451 1084.70 3646 8768.97 12.37% Westford 141 609.35 2093 9045.20 6.74% Westhampton 5 293.92 85 4996.67 5.88% Westminster 32 436.43 699 9533.37 4.58% Weston 108 973.52 1298 11700.28 8.32% Westport 98 588.81 1590 9553.06 6.16% Westwood 127 861.64 1499 10170.04 8.47% Weymouth 720 1284.26 6297 11231.94 11.43% Whately 5 340.12 51 3469.27 9.80% Whitman 188 1219.21 1484 9624.00 12.67% Wilbraham 225 1547.20 1366 9393.20 16.47% Williamsburg 10 405.37 323 13093.58 3.10% Williamstown 82 1112.81 765 10381.69 10.72% Wilmington 328 1345.74 2392 9814.06 13.71% Winchendon 88 818.86 1129 10505.61 7.79% Winchester 117 524.11 2317 10379.09 5.05% Windsor 0 0 55 6438.82 0% Winthrop 256 1358.29 2075 11009.59 12.34% Woburn 632 1523.22 4762 11477.21 13.27% Worcester 5227 2724.25 28678 14946.69 18.23% Worthington 0 0 81 7639.09 0% Wrentham 192 1702.96 1522 13499.52 12.61%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Yarmouth 114 474.54 2216 9224.39 5.14% Unknown2 253 * 33678 * * State 103858 1490.76 853150 12245.96 12.17%

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)