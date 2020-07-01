Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
On Wednesday, there were 28 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,081 with 109,143 confirmed cases. There were zero deaths reported on Tuesday.
Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Abington
|235
|1308.39
|1869
|10405.90
|12.57%
|Acton
|159
|669.98
|2019
|8507.43
|7.88%
|Acushnet
|92
|880.10
|1071
|10245.46
|8.59%
|Adams
|35
|422.67
|584
|7052.54
|5.99%
|Agawam
|455
|1590.67
|3093
|10813.04
|14.71%
|Alford
|<5
|*
|24
|5145.29
|*
|Amesbury
|179
|1075.37
|1728
|10381.26
|10.36%
|Amherst
|94
|232.11
|2004
|4948.41
|4.69%
|Andover
|315
|874.63
|3755
|10426.18
|8.39%
|Aquinnah
|<5
|*
|48
|18104.34
|*
|Arlington
|307
|670.18
|4244
|9264.57
|7.23%
|Ashburnham
|32
|509.56
|535
|8519.24
|5.98%
|Ashby
|15
|433.84
|251
|7259.64
|5.98%
|Ashfield
|<5
|*
|97
|5656.36
|*
|Ashland
|247
|1267.14
|1860
|9541.99
|13.28%
|Athol
|65
|543.25
|1340
|11199.22
|4.85%
|Attleboro
|661
|1428.64
|4701
|10160.42
|14.06%
|Auburn
|214
|1297.57
|1839
|11150.58
|11.64%
|Avon
|73
|1666.40
|522
|11915.92
|13.98%
|Ayer
|140
|1732.68
|2139
|26472.84
|6.55%
|Barnstable
|365
|813.91
|4304
|9597.40
|8.48%
|Barre
|62
|1115.56
|483
|8690.54
|12.84%
|Becket
|14
|777.58
|132
|7331.51
|10.61%
|Bedford
|273
|1832.66
|4711
|31625.12
|5.79%
|Belchertown
|105
|659.43
|1150
|7222.37
|9.13%
|Bellingham
|127
|710.44
|1408
|7876.33
|9.02%
|Belmont
|229
|838.64
|2325
|8514.56
|9.85%
|Berkley
|71
|1047.17
|679
|10014.50
|10.46%
|Berlin
|20
|626.32
|284
|8893.77
|7.04%
|Bernardston
|7
|334.77
|174
|8321.40
|4.02%
|Beverly
|608
|1476.92
|4314
|10479.36
|14.09%
|Billerica
|547
|1255.07
|4524
|10380.18
|12.09%
|Blackstone
|49
|541.77
|775
|8568.85
|6.32%
|Blandford
|<5
|*
|62
|5104.04
|*
|Bolton
|11
|217.71
|380
|7520.91
|2.89%
|Boston
|13996
|2013.91
|90323
|12996.70
|15.50%
|Bourne
|155
|740.92
|1974
|9435.95
|7.85%
|Boxborough
|25
|489.47
|416
|8144.74
|6.01%
|Boxford
|42
|544.24
|616
|7982.16
|6.82%
|Boylston
|20
|445.55
|392
|8732.71
|5.10%
|Braintree
|812
|2063.02
|4894
|12434.03
|16.59%
|Brewster
|103
|1039.11
|932
|9402.42
|11.05%
|Bridgewater
|357
|1254.97
|4060
|14272.17
|8.79%
|Brimfield
|6
|161.06
|239
|6415.39
|2.51%
|Brockton
|4225
|4300.33
|17405
|17715.33
|24.27%
|Brookfield
|19
|518.88
|238
|6499.69
|7.98%
|Brookline
|393
|610.40
|5137
|7978.64
|7.65%
|Buckland
|8
|430.00
|25
|1343.75
|32.00%
|Burlington
|267
|965.87
|2691
|9734.66
|9.92%
|Cambridge
|975
|864.47
|19762
|17521.70
|4.93%
|Canton
|286
|1239.99
|2965
|12855.17
|9.65%
|Carlisle
|17
|356.49
|366
|7674.96
|4.64%
|Carver
|59
|484.55
|1021
|8385.17
|5.78%
|Charlemont
|<5
|*
|97
|8142.70
|*
|Charlton
|79
|561.39
|1403
|9970.07
|5.63%
|Chatham
|18
|307.37
|640
|10928.70
|2.81%
|Chelmsford
|335
|931.03
|4509
|12531.40
|7.43%
|Chelsea
|2944
|7816.28
|8453
|22442.83
|34.83%
|Cheshire
|<5
|*
|230
|7714.51
|*
|Chester
|<5
|*
|88
|6484.27
|*
|Chesterfield
|<5
|*
|69
|5638.02
|*
|Chicopee
|443
|776.99
|5199
|9118.65
|8.52%
|Chilmark
|<5
|*
|297
|38382.70
|*
|Clarksburg
|7
|415.82
|94
|5583.93
|7.45%
|Clinton
|249
|1769.06
|1796
|12759.99
|13.86%
|Cohasset
|28
|378.40
|559
|7554.54
|5.01%
|Colrain
|<5
|*
|106
|6600.67
|*
|Concord
|170
|907.88
|2771
|14798.43
|6.13%
|Conway
|<5
|*
|146
|7530.79
|*
|Cummington
|<5
|*
|75
|9424.32
|*
|Dalton
|16
|245.32
|600
|9199.44
|2.67%
|Danvers
|737
|2580.91
|4408
|15436.43
|16.72%
|Dartmouth
|391
|1061.94
|4387
|11914.91
|8.91%
|Dedham
|405
|1493.10
|3176
|11708.83
|12.75%
|Deerfield
|10
|187.53
|410
|7688.63
|2.44%
|Dennis
|96
|725.97
|1312
|9921.65
|7.32%
|Dighton
|67
|853.96
|738
|9406.34
|9.08%
|Douglas
|47
|500.02
|642
|6830.04
|7.32%
|Dover
|18
|345.41
|389
|7464.70
|4.63%
|Dracut
|465
|1439.39
|4503
|13938.89
|10.33%
|Dudley
|95
|767.13
|849
|6855.70
|11.19%
|Dunstable
|10
|300.12
|248
|7442.87
|4.03%
|Duxbury
|114
|753.30
|1714
|11325.99
|6.65%
|East Bridgewater
|180
|1219.81
|1483
|10049.89
|12.14%
|East Brookfield
|13
|579.98
|140
|6245.96
|9.29%
|East Longmeadow
|273
|1614.00
|1775
|10493.94
|15.38%
|Eastham
|10
|215.22
|391
|8415.14
|2.56%
|Easthampton
|85
|524.25
|1413
|8714.94
|6.02%
|Easton
|274
|1156.20
|2492
|10515.53
|11.00%
|Edgartown
|8
|195.04
|823
|20065.21
|0.97%
|Egremont
|5
|456.27
|74
|6752.83
|6.76%
|Erving
|6
|286.53
|145
|6924.43
|4.14%
|Essex
|24
|645.04
|295
|7928.64
|8.14%
|Everett
|1765
|3636.45
|7104
|14636.44
|24.85%
|Fairhaven
|241
|1503.38
|2396
|14946.46
|10.06%
|Fall River
|1595
|1783.18
|12916
|14439.81
|12.35%
|Falmouth
|202
|646.37
|3871
|12386.63
|5.22%
|Fitchburg
|795
|1886.00
|6086
|14437.99
|13.06%
|Florida
|<5
|*
|39
|4968.30
|*
|Foxborough
|115
|634.91
|1609
|8883.21
|7.15%
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Framingham
|1734
|2328.57
|9375
|12589.59
|18.50%
|Franklin
|136
|402.22
|2500
|7393.79
|5.44%
|Freetown
|99
|1094.13
|873
|9648.24
|11.34%
|Gardner
|195
|975.49
|3710
|18559.38
|5.26%
|Georgetown
|60
|671.60
|686
|7678.66
|8.75%
|Gill
|<5
|*
|87
|5222.22
|*
|Gloucester
|257
|897.82
|2447
|8548.49
|10.50%
|Goshen
|<5
|*
|29
|2527.65
|*
|Gosnold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Grafton
|95
|476.33
|1489
|7465.78
|6.38%
|Granby
|28
|455.91
|404
|6578.18
|6.93%
|Granville
|12
|771.06
|131
|8417.37
|9.16%
|Great Barrington
|73
|1074.20
|1129
|16613.34
|6.47%
|Greenfield
|203
|1169.06
|2037
|11730.88
|9.97%
|Groton
|43
|369.24
|965
|8286.50
|4.46%
|Groveland
|35
|512.17
|572
|8370.33
|6.12%
|Hadley
|44
|765.17
|705
|12260.14
|6.24%
|Halifax
|56
|732.85
|731
|9566.31
|7.66%
|Hamilton
|37
|495.05
|583
|7800.36
|6.35%
|Hampden
|98
|1983.49
|491
|9937.70
|19.96%
|Hancock
|<5
|*
|15
|2308.03
|*
|Hanover
|78
|544.51
|1206
|8418.95
|6.47%
|Hanson
|110
|1027.39
|1012
|9452.00
|10.87%
|Hardwick
|9
|271.78
|184
|5556.42
|4.89%
|Harvard
|18
|259.84
|401
|5788.67
|4.49%
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Harwich
|125
|994.98
|1443
|11486.04
|8.66%
|Hatfield
|17
|523.54
|268
|8253.43
|6.34%
|Haverhill
|1242
|1886.23
|8863
|13460.29
|14.01%
|Hawley
|0
|0
|7
|2389.72
|0%
|Heath
|0
|0
|28
|4640.74
|0%
|Hingham
|278
|1168.67
|2569
|10799.71
|10.82%
|Hinsdale
|<5
|*
|194
|9122.24
|*
|Holbrook
|193
|1708.71
|1349
|11943.29
|14.31%
|Holden
|122
|646.84
|2018
|10699.38
|6.05%
|Holland
|8
|312.46
|134
|5233.73
|5.97%
|Holliston
|56
|406.25
|1218
|8836.04
|4.60%
|Holyoke
|913
|2215.78
|5687
|13801.92
|16.05%
|Hopedale
|42
|739.56
|728
|12819.11
|5.77%
|Hopkinton
|125
|766.19
|1566
|9598.86
|7.98%
|Hubbardston
|6
|128.74
|365
|7831.42
|1.64%
|Hudson
|192
|916.62
|1891
|9027.77
|10.15%
|Hull
|51
|516.38
|884
|8950.55
|5.77%
|Huntington
|14
|633.09
|167
|7551.88
|8.38%
|Ipswich
|71
|528.00
|1331
|9898.17
|5.33%
|Kingston
|136
|1002.70
|1437
|10594.70
|9.46%
|Lakeville
|59
|522.55
|965
|8546.87
|6.11%
|Lancaster
|100
|1167.16
|756
|8823.73
|13.23%
|Lanesborough
|8
|262.63
|223
|7320.77
|3.59%
|Lawrence
|3553
|4029.45
|15752
|17864.29
|22.56%
|Lee
|19
|323.14
|584
|9932.31
|3.25%
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Leicester
|151
|1340.57
|1186
|10529.24
|12.73%
|Lenox
|13
|266.47
|816
|16726.01
|1.59%
|Leominster
|694
|1709.69
|5952
|14662.97
|11.66%
|Leverett
|<5
|*
|149
|7376.72
|*
|Lexington
|329
|966.36
|2850
|8371.24
|11.54%
|Leyden
|0
|0
|12
|1913.75
|0%
|Lincoln
|40
|462.27
|719
|8309.29
|5.56%
|Littleton
|98
|1008.42
|863
|8880.25
|11.36%
|Longmeadow
|217
|1399.12
|1538
|9916.34
|14.11%
|Lowell
|2895
|2477.35
|19524
|16707.36
|14.83%
|Ludlow
|125
|599.12
|2006
|9614.63
|6.23%
|Lunenburg
|63
|605.37
|1045
|10041.40
|6.03%
|Lynn
|3635
|3602.46
|15005
|14870.68
|24.23%
|Lynnfield
|95
|815.52
|1237
|10618.93
|7.68%
|Malden
|1237
|1825.73
|8303
|12254.68
|14.90%
|Manchester
|20
|404.34
|354
|7156.76
|5.65%
|Mansfield
|161
|681.16
|2138
|9045.48
|7.53%
|Marblehead
|233
|1212.43
|2151
|11192.88
|10.83%
|Marion
|13
|280.14
|620
|13360.61
|2.10%
|Marlborough
|988
|2274.45
|5689
|13096.52
|17.37%
|Marshfield
|169
|653.53
|2292
|8863.27
|7.37%
|Mashpee
|63
|409.68
|1634
|10625.66
|3.86%
|Mattapoisett
|37
|639.98
|570
|9859.15
|6.49%
|Maynard
|70
|670.84
|1046
|10024.32
|6.69%
|Medfield
|36
|315.78
|947
|8306.74
|3.80%
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Medford
|1032
|1696.97
|7864
|12931.15
|13.12%
|Medway
|118
|902.14
|1091
|8341.02
|10.82%
|Melrose
|245
|847.10
|3095
|10701.12
|7.92%
|Mendon
|30
|517.86
|458
|7905.92
|6.55%
|Merrimac
|35
|547.73
|591
|9248.88
|5.92%
|Methuen
|1015
|1895.39
|6933
|12946.54
|14.64%
|Middleborough
|268
|995.47
|2806
|10422.76
|9.55%
|Middlefield
|0
|0
|13
|2865.59
|0%
|Middleton
|167
|1618.32
|1102
|10679.00
|15.15%
|Milford
|646
|2204.53
|3801
|12971.26
|17.00%
|Millbury
|213
|1559.63
|1513
|11078.49
|14.08%
|Millis
|48
|607.93
|678
|8586.95
|7.08%
|Millville
|20
|563.26
|253
|7125.24
|7.91%
|Milton
|302
|1054.85
|2648
|9249.12
|11.40%
|Monroe
|0
|0
|8
|8052.63
|0%
|Monson
|37
|438.64
|591
|7006.31
|6.26%
|Montague
|28
|327.54
|805
|9416.79
|3.48%
|Monterey
|0
|0
|59
|6323.31
|0%
|Montgomery
|<5
|*
|15
|1693.97
|*
|Mount Washington
|0
|0
|2
|1475.43
|0%
|Nahant
|40
|1222.52
|357
|10911.02
|11.20%
|Nantucket
|16
|141.10
|1143
|10079.81
|1.40%
|Natick
|418
|1163.61
|3338
|9292.21
|12.52%
|Needham
|330
|1125.81
|2930
|9995.84
|11.26%
|New Ashford
|0
|0
|8
|4407.64
|0%
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|New Bedford
|2138
|2147.55
|14464
|14528.64
|14.78%
|New Braintree
|<5
|*
|63
|5950.42
|*
|New Marlborough
|7
|457.53
|80
|5228.90
|8.75%
|New Salem
|<5
|*
|74
|7499.72
|*
|Newbury
|13
|195.53
|549
|8257.28
|2.37%
|Newburyport
|99
|556.06
|2181
|12250.26
|4.54%
|Newton
|773
|842.71
|9576
|10439.61
|8.07%
|Norfolk
|27
|218.70
|1840
|14903.83
|1.47%
|North Adams
|46
|352.30
|915
|7007.71
|5.03%
|North Andover
|343
|1133.94
|3792
|12536.11
|9.05%
|North Attleborough
|255
|843.95
|2360
|7810.69
|10.81%
|North Brookfield
|17
|365.86
|332
|7144.94
|5.12%
|North Reading
|191
|1155.14
|1388
|8394.44
|13.76%
|Northampton
|275
|940.77
|3452
|11809.20
|7.97%
|Northborough
|224
|1636.13
|1631
|11913.10
|13.73%
|Northbridge
|312
|1734.85
|1942
|10798.30
|16.07%
|Northfield
|<5
|*
|209
|7017.54
|*
|Norton
|135
|679.66
|1735
|8734.87
|7.78%
|Norwell
|122
|1139.67
|957
|8939.83
|12.75%
|Norwood
|580
|1926.13
|4077
|13539.34
|14.23%
|Oak Bluffs
|5
|96.73
|652
|12613.80
|0.77%
|Oakham
|7
|331.31
|139
|6578.91
|5.04%
|Orange
|40
|490.03
|787
|9641.30
|5.08%
|Orleans
|16
|283.29
|506
|8958.93
|3.16%
|Otis
|<5
|*
|103
|5544.05
|*
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Oxford
|82
|594.95
|1120
|8126.16
|7.32%
|Palmer
|49
|411.96
|935
|7860.83
|5.24%
|Paxton
|33
|666.77
|384
|7758.72
|8.59%
|Peabody
|984
|1764.52
|6474
|11609.28
|15.20%
|Pelham
|<5
|*
|93
|7458.92
|*
|Pembroke
|92
|492.69
|1517
|8123.95
|6.06%
|Pepperell
|52
|423.42
|812
|6611.88
|6.40%
|Peru
|<5
|*
|54
|6422.42
|*
|Petersham
|7
|552.57
|118
|9314.81
|5.93%
|Phillipston
|16
|933.38
|149
|8692.07
|10.74%
|Pittsfield
|175
|395.23
|4908
|11084.54
|3.57%
|Plainfield
|<5
|*
|47
|7447.23
|*
|Plainville
|64
|701.47
|800
|8768.37
|8.00%
|Plymouth
|605
|975.24
|6567
|10585.78
|9.21%
|Plympton
|11
|368.01
|231
|7728.13
|4.76%
|Princeton
|6
|183.92
|292
|8950.60
|2.05%
|Provincetown
|22
|838.46
|681
|25954.02
|3.23%
|Quincy
|1135
|1122.20
|10583
|10463.68
|10.72%
|Randolph
|950
|2776.23
|5123
|14971.21
|18.54%
|Raynham
|240
|1606.74
|1731
|11588.64
|13.86%
|Reading
|296
|1076.99
|2717
|9885.78
|10.89%
|Rehoboth
|62
|491.44
|879
|6967.41
|7.05%
|Revere
|1782
|2925.32
|8517
|13981.47
|20.92%
|Richmond
|5
|376.53
|96
|7229.44
|5.21%
|Rochester
|35
|620.83
|510
|9046.42
|6.86%
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Rockland
|285
|1580.13
|1999
|11083.12
|14.26%
|Rockport
|82
|1251.11
|584
|8910.32
|14.04%
|Rowe
|0
|0
|29
|8470.24
|0%
|Rowley
|57
|923.29
|639
|10350.54
|8.92%
|Royalston
|<5
|*
|90
|7058.76
|*
|Russell
|12
|635.92
|113
|5988.24
|10.62%
|Rutland
|53
|588.30
|720
|7991.97
|7.36%
|Salem
|633
|1406.09
|5281
|11730.72
|11.99%
|Salisbury
|52
|588.20
|802
|9071.78
|6.48%
|Sandisfield
|<5
|*
|143
|15308.78
|*
|Sandwich
|93
|442.13
|1599
|7601.72
|5.82%
|Saugus
|556
|1956.00
|3700
|13016.53
|15.03%
|Savoy
|<5
|*
|38
|6009.95
|*
|Scituate
|187
|1031.92
|1635
|9022.43
|11.44%
|Seekonk
|82
|585.62
|1039
|7420.20
|7.89%
|Sharon
|157
|857.42
|1645
|8983.81
|9.54%
|Sheffield
|15
|485.90
|248
|8033.62
|6.05%
|Shelburne
|8
|432.60
|309
|16709.26
|2.59%
|Sherborn
|15
|390.90
|306
|7974.29
|4.90%
|Shirley
|176
|2088.01
|2443
|28983.00
|7.20%
|Shrewsbury
|319
|809.67
|3583
|9094.16
|8.90%
|Shutesbury
|<5
|*
|114
|6491.54
|*
|Somerset
|204
|1102.25
|2529
|13664.67
|8.07%
|Somerville
|968
|1264.72
|13750
|17964.83
|7.04%
|South Hadley
|144
|795.62
|1294
|7149.52
|11.13%
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Southampton
|31
|516.19
|412
|6860.32
|7.52%
|Southborough
|41
|421.69
|836
|8598.45
|4.90%
|Southbridge
|168
|997.43
|1304
|7741.98
|12.88%
|Southwick
|52
|530.97
|750
|7658.25
|6.93%
|Spencer
|53
|460.06
|967
|8393.93
|5.48%
|Springfield
|2833
|1789.27
|17236
|10885.92
|16.44%
|Sterling
|122
|1549.53
|871
|11062.64
|14.01%
|Stockbridge
|14
|802.96
|189
|10839.97
|7.41%
|Stoneham
|378
|1694.77
|2990
|13405.70
|12.64%
|Stoughton
|610
|2205.55
|3737
|13511.68
|16.32%
|Stow
|27
|374.49
|540
|7489.86
|5.00%
|Sturbridge
|43
|411.79
|560
|5362.91
|7.68%
|Sudbury
|195
|1089.15
|1787
|9981.07
|10.91%
|Sunderland
|9
|236.75
|255
|6707.91
|3.53%
|Sutton
|50
|556.51
|682
|7590.84
|7.33%
|Swampscott
|129
|941.15
|1804
|13161.48
|7.15%
|Swansea
|134
|839.10
|1827
|11440.56
|7.33%
|Taunton
|974
|1700.46
|7307
|12756.91
|13.33%
|Templeton
|123
|1377.23
|932
|10435.60
|13.20%
|Tewksbury
|585
|1899.93
|4774
|15504.70
|12.25%
|Tisbury
|8
|192.25
|1093
|26265.53
|0.73%
|Tolland
|<5
|*
|12
|2842.88
|*
|Topsfield
|116
|1984.96
|685
|11721.55
|16.93%
|Townsend
|35
|382.56
|771
|8427.23
|4.54%
|Truro
|10
|506.37
|228
|11545.31
|4.39%
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Tyngsborough
|93
|775.59
|1246
|10391.26
|7.46%
|Tyringham
|<5
|*
|25
|9957.00
|*
|Upton
|24
|265.46
|505
|5585.66
|4.75%
|Uxbridge
|77
|499.57
|1129
|7324.85
|6.82%
|Wakefield
|314
|1162.76
|3405
|12608.86
|9.22%
|Wales
|<5
|*
|103
|5404.30
|*
|Walpole
|230
|888.01
|2883
|11130.97
|7.98%
|Waltham
|1240
|1860.20
|7124
|10687.15
|17.41%
|Ware
|31
|305.76
|764
|7535.43
|4.06%
|Wareham
|211
|880.97
|2445
|10208.43
|8.63%
|Warren
|22
|405.76
|298
|5496.16
|7.38%
|Warwick
|0
|0
|55
|7338.08
|0%
|Washington
|<5
|*
|31
|6787.06
|*
|Watertown
|391
|1178.68
|3635
|10957.80
|10.76%
|Wayland
|107
|805.60
|1337
|10066.25
|8.00%
|Webster
|253
|1471.70
|2120
|12332.03
|11.93%
|Wellesley
|234
|786.96
|2330
|7835.97
|10.04%
|Wellfleet
|<5
|*
|273
|9895.98
|*
|Wendell
|0
|0
|76
|10404.87
|0%
|Wenham
|19
|364.96
|282
|5416.74
|6.74%
|West Boylston
|43
|547.76
|810
|10318.21
|5.31%
|West Bridgewater
|140
|1931.70
|849
|11714.36
|16.49%
|West Brookfield
|19
|512.19
|477
|12858.61
|3.98%
|West Newbury
|10
|245.01
|325
|7962.76
|3.08%
|West Springfield
|370
|1256.06
|2891
|9814.25
|12.80%
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|West Stockbridge
|5
|418.16
|108
|9032.36
|4.63%
|West Tisbury
|8
|277.49
|346
|12001.52
|2.31%
|Westborough
|335
|1777.93
|2073
|11001.92
|16.16%
|Westfield
|451
|1084.70
|3646
|8768.97
|12.37%
|Westford
|141
|609.35
|2093
|9045.20
|6.74%
|Westhampton
|5
|293.92
|85
|4996.67
|5.88%
|Westminster
|32
|436.43
|699
|9533.37
|4.58%
|Weston
|108
|973.52
|1298
|11700.28
|8.32%
|Westport
|98
|588.81
|1590
|9553.06
|6.16%
|Westwood
|127
|861.64
|1499
|10170.04
|8.47%
|Weymouth
|720
|1284.26
|6297
|11231.94
|11.43%
|Whately
|5
|340.12
|51
|3469.27
|9.80%
|Whitman
|188
|1219.21
|1484
|9624.00
|12.67%
|Wilbraham
|225
|1547.20
|1366
|9393.20
|16.47%
|Williamsburg
|10
|405.37
|323
|13093.58
|3.10%
|Williamstown
|82
|1112.81
|765
|10381.69
|10.72%
|Wilmington
|328
|1345.74
|2392
|9814.06
|13.71%
|Winchendon
|88
|818.86
|1129
|10505.61
|7.79%
|Winchester
|117
|524.11
|2317
|10379.09
|5.05%
|Windsor
|0
|0
|55
|6438.82
|0%
|Winthrop
|256
|1358.29
|2075
|11009.59
|12.34%
|Woburn
|632
|1523.22
|4762
|11477.21
|13.27%
|Worcester
|5227
|2724.25
|28678
|14946.69
|18.23%
|Worthington
|0
|0
|81
|7639.09
|0%
|Wrentham
|192
|1702.96
|1522
|13499.52
|12.61%
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity
|Yarmouth
|114
|474.54
|2216
|9224.39
|5.14%
|Unknown2
|253
|*
|33678
|*
|*
|State
|103858
|1490.76
|853150
|12245.96
|12.17%
Click here for more coronavirus coverage.
