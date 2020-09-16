Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus hot spots in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 20 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 9,036 with 123,720 confirmed cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than five cases are not given a designation.

Seventeen cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, including six that were newly added.

Chelsea, Dedham, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Lynnfield, Monson, Nantucket, New Bedford, Plainville, Revere, Saugus, Tyngsborough, Winthrop, Worcester and Wrentham are all considered to be in the red category.

Nantucket, Plainville, Saugus, Tyngsborough, Worcester and Wrentham were all elevated to high-risk areas this week.

Chatham and Methuen were both in the red last week but were decreased to no designation and moderate risk respectively in this week’s report.

Public health officials also announced that they will now report COVID-19 data from colleges and universities.

This week’s report included information from 59 higher education institutions that are conducting on-campus testing.

A total of 499 COVID-19 cases in the state are associated with these colleges including 168 that are new since last week.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people and provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

Data for all 351 communities, is included in the report.

The report states that 82,683 people have completed their quarantine to date and 1,917 are still undergoing theirs.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)