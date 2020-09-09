Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus hot spots in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 4 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,937 with 121,396 confirmed cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than five cases are not given a designation.

Chatham, Chelsea, Dedham, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Lynnfield, Methuen, Monson, New Bedford, Revere and Winthrop are all considered to be in the red category.

Chatham, Dedham, Lynnfield, Methuen, Monson and New Bedford were all elevated to high-risk areas this week.

Westhampton was considered to be high-risk but has decreased enough to be given no designation in this week’s report.

The state’s positive test rate has hovered at a low of 0.9 percent for a week dropped to 0.8 percent — a new record low, in Wednesday’s daily data report.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people and provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

Data for all 351 communities, is included in the report.

The report states that 81,102 people have completed their quarantine to date and 1,989 are still undergoing theirs.

