LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Another person infected with measles has apparently traveled through the Los Angeles International Airport.

The patient traveled through parts of the airport on April 3, according to health officials.

Passengers who shared flights with the infected person have reportedly been notified.

Lisa Salom, a passenger at LAX, says the influx of measles in the country is concerning.

“It worries me that measles is popping up around the world, a disease that we almost eradicated from our population,” she said. “We forget the effects of vaccinations and it’s a sad thing and its going to impact all of us.”

This marks the third time in two months LAX has had to warn the public about a possible measles exposure.

Health officials say Los Angeles County is currently not at risk or experiencing an outbreak.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)