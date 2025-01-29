BOSTON (WHDH) - Local health officials warn that bird flu is spreading among Massachusetts’ bird population.

At a virtual meeting Wednesday, officials discussed the issue and how people can stay safe.

Up to a thousand wild bird deaths have been reported around the state, as well as a flock of domestic poultry in Plymouth County.

“It’s by and large the largest outbreak as far as the impact and the number of individual birds,” said Andrew Vitz of Mass Wildlife. “We’re not sure what’s going on, why we’re seeing this bigger outbreak today… We’ve had mild winters up until now, the last couple winters. This is a more traditional New England winter, we have less open water out there.”

Health experts say the risk to humans remains low.

Officials stress that to stop the spread, people should stay away from dead animals and any sick wild birds.

