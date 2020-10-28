Health officials trace cluster of coronavirus cases to wedding held on Martha’s Vineyard

TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials have traced a cluster of at least eight coronavirus cases to a wedding that was held on Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month.

Tisbury health agent Maura Valley is now investigating a cluster outbreak stemming from a Columbus Day wedding, according to a press release. Six of the eight people who tested positive for the virus have been or are in isolation on the island.

“The source of the outbreak is believed to be event guests who left the Island the morning after the event,” the release said. “Contact tracers have reached out to the individuals connected to this event to advise them of their exposure and their need to quarantine and be tested.”

Investigators hope contact tracing efforts will prevent additional transmission linked to the wedding.

With Thanksgiving break fast approaching for colleges and universities, Valley noted that students returning from high-risk states must fill out a travel advisory form prior to coming to the island and be able to produce a negative test administered 72 hours before arrival.

