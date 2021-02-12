Health officials: UK COVID variant detected in New Hampshire for first time

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire health officials on Friday announced that the B.1.1.7 variant, commonly known as the “U.K. variant” of the coronavirus has been detected in a Granite State resident for the first time.

The person infected with the variant virus is an adult resident of Hillsborough county who had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 after international travel, according to a statement issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

While this person did not travel, this detection of the variant virus is associated with international travel for this reason. Contact tracing has identified close household contacts, but no other community exposures have been identified.

Public health isolation, quarantine, and testing guidance was followed, including testing of all close household contacts to identify asymptomatic infection. As a result, the department says there is not believed to be a risk to the community from this case.

“The presence of a COVID-19 variant in New Hampshire is not surprising, and we will likely see increasing numbers of infections from the B.1.1.7 variant,” said State Epidemiologst Dr. Benjamin Chan, in a statement. “The CDC has estimated that the variant will likely become the predominant circulating variant in the U.S. in the near future. The best way to avoid exposure to this highly contagious variant is to wear a mask, social distance and frequent hand washing. We continue to recommend that any person with new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 be tested for COVID-19.”

