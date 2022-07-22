BOSTON (WHDH) - With temperatures in Boston resting in the 90-degree range on Friday, health officials warned those drinking alcohol outdoors to do so responsibly.

According to health officials, while alcoholic drinks may feel hydrating, they are diuretics and actually expel fluids the body tries to desperately maintain in sweltering conditions.

While alcoholic drinks can absolutely enjoyed responsibly in the hot weather, officials say that water should be consumed in addition and drinkers should locate shade to relax in when possible. According to Brigham and Women’s Hospital Physician Dr. Andrew Frye, a healthy balance is the key to successfully drinking in the summer sun.

“It’s just important to have a little bit of balance and be aware that alcohol can be wonderful when enjoyed responsibly but also has some really dangerous side effects to it,” said Frye.

Drinking can also mimic the signs of heat stroke such as being light-headed.

Those spending Friday evening at Cisco Brewers in the Seaport shared some of their summer survival tips with 7NEWS.

“Drink as much water as possible,” said one man.” A little wet towel to keep on my scalp so I don’t get burnt.”

“I try to do a one-for-one,” said one woman. “So for every drink I have a glass of water.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)