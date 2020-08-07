Health officials warn congregation of potential virus exposure at Windham church

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials are warning a community of worshipers in Windham about their potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Officials are investigating after 16 people associated with the Windham Crossing Life Church contracted the virus between July 16 and 18, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday.

Those who attended church-related events during that time frame, including the YouthStorm, Inc. camp event, are being asked to be mindful of any symptoms and seek testing.

Testing for coronavirus will be free at the church on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., health officials said.

Parishioners are being asked to not attend events related to the Windham Crossing Life Church over the next week as the case remains under investigation.

Those seeking a test should register either Saturday or Sunday prior by calling 603-271-5980 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

