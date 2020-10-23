Health officials warn of possible coronavirus exposure at 5 New Hampshire restaurants

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials in New Hampshire are warning the public of at least 13 positive coronavirus cases that have been linked to at least five restaurants in the state.

The Department of Health and Human Services says it has identified potential community exposure related to five food and beverage establishments in three different communities.

People may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they went to the following establishments during the days identified below, according to officials:

Daniel Street Tavern, Portsmouth

At least four people who visited the tavern have tested positive for COVID-19. Potential community exposure occurred in the bar area on the evenings of Oct. 9, Oct. 14, and Oct. 15.

The Goat Bar and Grill, Portsmouth

At least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited the establishment. Potential community exposure occurred on Oct. 15 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Draft Sports Bar and Grill, Concord

At least five people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited the bar. Potential community exposure occurred on Oct. 9, Oct. 11, and Oct. 14-18.

The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern, Concord

At least two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited the restaurant. Potential community exposure occurred on Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 14, and Oct. 16.

Bantam Grill, Peterborough

At least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited the grill. Potential community exposure occurred on Oct. 13.

All of the possible exposures remain under investigation and other dates may be identified, officials said.

Anyone who visited the establishments is urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested for the virus.

