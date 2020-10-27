Health officials warn of possible coronavirus exposure at another NH restaurant

ATKINSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials are warning the public of at least one person who contracted coronavirus and dined at a popular restaurant in New Hampshire.

The Department of Health and Human Services says it has identified potential community exposure related to Merrill’s Tavern at Atkinson Resort & Country Club in Atkinson.

The potential community exposure occurred in the bar and tavern area on Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., officials said.

The state has conducted contact investigations on cases associated with this potential community exposure and is notifying known close contacts.

Last week, officials announced potential community exposure related to five food and beverage establishments in Portsmouth, Concord, and Peterborough.

Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery in Raymond also announced that a server, a chef, a shipping worker, two prep cooks, and two members of their management team all contracted the virus, leaving possible exposures throughout the building between Monday and Saturday of last week.

