Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Logan Airport, Lexington, Burlington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is warning the public of possible measles exposure at Logan Airport, and in Lexington and Burlington.

Health officials announced Thursday that they had a confirmed case of measles at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

Exposures to this individual may have occurred at the following locations and times:

Logan Airport Terminal B on Aug. 15, between 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Lexington High School Library on 251 Waltham St. in Lexington on Aug. 16, between 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Irving H. Mabee Town Pool Complex on 80 Worthen Road in Lexington on Aug. 19, between 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Lahey Outpatient Center on 16 Hayden Ave. in Lexington on Aug. 20, between 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

LHMC, Burlington Emergency Department on Aug. 20, between 1 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

LHMC, Burlington Inpatient Units 7 Central, 6 Central and 5 Central (ICU and CCU) from 8 p.m. on Aug. 20 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Those who were exposed and begin to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider before visiting an office, clinic or emergency department.

Early symptoms of measles occur 10 days to two weeks after exposure and may resemble a cold (with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes) and a rash occurs on the skin 2-4 days after the initial symptoms develop. The rash usually appears first on the head and then moves downward. The rash typically lasts a few days and then disappears in the same order.

People with measles may be contagious up to four days before the rash appears and for four days after the day the rash appears.

“Fortunately, most people have been vaccinated against measles,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “Our efforts now are to identify people who may be at risk of getting ill and to get them vaccinated. If they become ill we ask them to telephone their providers rather than going directly to a healthcare facility.”

For additional information, contact your local health department or the Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800.

