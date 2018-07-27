Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Logan Airport, popular restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is warning the public of a potential measles exposure at Logan Airport and at a Tasty Burger restaurant in the city.

Health officials announced Friday that they were notified of a confirmed case of measles. Anyone who visited the following locations could become ill between July 26-Aug 10, according to the commission:

• Tasty Burger at 1301 Boylston Street on July 19, 2018, between 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

• Logan Airport Terminal B on July 20, 2018, between 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Officials are reminding the public that measles is a highly contagious virus that is spread through the air by coughing and sneezing. The virus may remain in the environment for up to two hours after the infectious person has left the area. Exposure can occur even without direct contact with an infectious person.

Early symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough, and red eyes. A skin rash usually occurs three to five days later and begins as flat, red spots on the face. If experiencing these symptoms, people are advised to contact their healthcare provider by phone immediately for further instructions.

The BPHC is working with other health officials on the case and is monitoring for potential exposures.

Tasty Burger released the following statement on the matter:

“We were notified by the Boston Public Health Commission yesterday that there was a possible measles exposure last week at our Boylston Street location. On Thursday, July 19 between 7pm and 11pm, a person diagnosed with measles dined at this location.”

For additional information, please contact BPHC at 617-534-5611.

