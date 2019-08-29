Health officials warn of toxic algae bloom at Massachusetts lake

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sharon Board of Health is warning residents and pet owners to stay away from Lake Massapoag beaches, both private and public, after health officials detected the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in the water.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Environmental Toxicology Program reviewed evidence of the bloom at confirmed the material is likely to be cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae can be toxic to humans, particularly young children, and to pets.

Click Here for more information on cyanobacteria exposure.

