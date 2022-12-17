BOSTON (WHDH) - Hospitals across the nation are struggling to provide services as a triple-threat surge of flu, COVID-19, and RSV sweeps the nation. And though the CDC says conditions are improving, the flu risk in New England remains very high.

With a week to go to Christmas, health experts are warning residents to take extra precautions to avoid the three illnesses as hospitals in the Boston area are at or near capacity.

The White House says it doesn’t “want this winter to look like last winter” and noted this is the worst flu outbreak the nation has seen in about a decade.

