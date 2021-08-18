BOSTON (WHDH) - The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquito samples in 26 Massachusetts communities this summer, according to public health officials.

While no human or animal cases of West Nile have been detected, a tracker on the Department of Public Health’s website identified all of the cities and towns that have had samples test positive for the virus.

The 26 communities include Medford, Belmont, Watertown, Falmouth, Boston, Quincy, Burlington, Waltham, Chelsea, Lynnfield, Hampden, Mansfield, Cambridge, Kingston, Arlington, Everett, Agawam, Attleboro, Sharon, Westwood, Medway, Springfield, Hadley, Swansea, Dighton, and Worcester.

The virus was detected in a mosquito sample in Medford in late June, marking the first detection in the Bay State this year.

Almost all of Massachusetts is considered low risk for West Nile, with the exception of dozen municipalities including Boston, Brookline, Newton, Waltham, Belmont, Arlington, Cambridge, Somerville, Medford, Everett, Malden, and Watertown, according to the DPH’s risk map.

There were eight human cases of West Nile virus in the state in 2020. In 2018, there were 49 human cases — the greatest number of cases the Commonwealth has ever had in a single year.

