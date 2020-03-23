Health officials: 131 new COVID-19 cases, state total rises to 777 with 9 coronavirus-related deaths

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 777 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 646 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday. Nine deaths have been reported.

The cases involve 399 men and 378 women. 79 of the patients have been hospitalized, 286 not hospitalized and 412 are under investigation.

30 are from Barnstable County, 26 are from Berkshire County, 25 are from Bristol County, 1 from Dukes and Nantucket, 73 from Essex County, 2 from Franklin County, 15 from Hampden County, 6 from Hampshire County, 232 from Middlesex County, 82 from Norfolk County, 32 from Plymouth County, 154 from Suffolk County, 42 from Worcester County and 57 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Of the 777 cases, 99 have been linked to the Biogen conference at the Long Wharf hotel in Boston.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Over two thousand Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 19.

