Health tips for enjoying your holiday leftovers

One of the best parts of the holiday season is enjoying the delicious leftovers, but there are some rules to follow if you want to keep your food safe.

Health experts suggest keeping your fridge below 40 degrees to endure your food doesn’t go bad.

Whether it is the turkey or the casserole, get it refrigerated quickly to avoid bacteria.

Leftovers should be eaten within 3 to 4 days and if you have any doubts about a food’s safety, they say to just throw it out.

