BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of workers rallied for reproductive rights in Boston Sunday.

Public health workers attended the American Public Health Association National meeting and advocated for reproductive health care rights in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Local leaders, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, spoke at the event.

Health workers said they are coming together before election day to get their message out.

“Women are part of public health and our rights are being questioned and taken into account,” one worker who attended the rally said. “Public health is a part of that process, and we want to make sure that there is safe access to abortion. That is public health.”

Over the summer, Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation to increase protection of reproductive health care services in Massachusetts.

