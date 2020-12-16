Healthcare workers begin receiving coronavirus vaccine in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - More local healthcare workers will be rolling up their sleeves to get the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been delivered to hospitals across the state, including at Tufts Medical Center, where some employees have already received the shot.

Tufts Epidemiologist Gabriela Andujar Vasquez was among the first to get vaccinated at the hospital.

“It’s a good day to have hope, to be confident that there’s finally a light at the end of this dark and long tunnel,” she said.

Boston Medical Center was the first hospital in the city to receive their vaccine shipment Monday.

They plan to begin vaccinations Wednesday for doctors and nurses working in the intensive care unit, emergency department, and floors that treat COVID-19 patients, along with employees from environmental and support services that work in COVID-positive patient areas, a spokesperson said.

This vaccination push comes as the state spread of the coronavirus is at an all-time high.

Massachusetts General Hospital Nursing Director Melissa Jocelyn joined Gov. Charlie Baker Tuesday, urging people not to have a repeat of Thanksgiving.

“I am gravely concerned,” she said.

The state reported that since Thanksgiving, deaths are up 84 percent, hospitalizations are up 93 percent, and people in the intensive care unit are up 73 percent.

Baker is urging people to celebrate the upcoming holiday with immediate family only.

“If people stay home and celebrate small this year, it will help everybody work their way through the beginning of next year,” he said.

The state currently has a dashboard that shows daily coronavirus cases and is working on a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to track vaccinations.

