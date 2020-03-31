Healthcare workers create website to request, donate PPE

BOSTON (WHDH) - Amid a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, healthcare workers — including some in Massachusetts — have taken matters into their own hands, creating a website to bring life-saving gear to those who need it.

The website, getusppe.org, connects those who have PPE with those who need the supplies. Users can say whether they’re looking for gear or have some to give, and describe what’s in need.

Dr. Shuhan He, an emergency medicine physician at Mass General Hospital who is involved with the website, said the goal is to provide PPE not just to hospitals, but other facilities like nursing homes and rehab centers that need supplies.

“These places also need protection between workers, and the people of that facility and they take less equipment,” He said. “You can identify the places that need it the most, and take in all of that supply, and find it, decrease that pressure and bend that curve for COVID.”

