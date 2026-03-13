LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS spoke to the woman credited with calling 911 following the killing of a 68-year-old woman in Danvers.

Ashley O’Brien said she was outside watering her plants when she saw a man walking down the street in a green sweatshirt that she did not recognize. She said he had a kitchen knife on him and made eye contact with her.

O’Brien said she froze in that moment and felt like something was not right. She went inside and called 911.

“He was just kinda sauntering through the street, just kinda bobbing and weaving and swinging his arms around, and he had a kitchen knife in his hand,” O’Brien said. “By the time he was in front of my house, he was just kinda dancing around with it and he started stabbing all these bushes, just kinda guiding it along.”

O’Brien said she made the call around 11:50 a.m. and her friends were able to get a picture of police surrounding a man in a green sweatshirt on the ground.

When 7NEWS asked O’Brien if she feels like a hero for calling 911, she said no and mentioned that many others alerted 911 as well, she just happened to be the first.

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