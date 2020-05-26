BOSTON (WHDH) - A hearing has once again been continued for a Rhode Island man accused in the death of a 23-year-old Lynn mother who he allegedly kidnapped in Boston last year.

Louis Coleman III, 32, of Providence, kidnapped Jassy Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, in Boston before she was found dead in the trunk of his car in Delaware on Feb. 28, 2019, prosecutors said.

An interim status conference hearing took place at 10:30 a.m. via telephone in U.S. District Court. It was originally scheduled for March 26, but it was continued amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Page Kelley ordered the hearing be continued again to July 7, after the defense attorney said she had been unable to meet with Coleman in jail and that she did not receive all the documents that were discussed in discovery.

Coleman pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping resulting in death charge on April 9, 2019. This charge carries the death penalty option.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)