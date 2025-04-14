MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A high-stakes hearing in Vermont about the Tufts student detained by federal authorities wrapped Monday afternoon, drawing a sea of supporters for the woman facing deportation.

Supporters of Rumeysa Ozturk gathered outside a federal courthouse in Burlington hoping to send a clear message with their demonstration.

ICE arrested Ozturk near her Somerville home; she was taken to Vermont, then moved to Louisiana, where she is currently being held.

The Department of Homeland Security said Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, but they had not provided any evidence. Her attorneys believe her arrest stems from a pro-Palestinian op-ed she co-authored in the Tufts student newspaper last year.

They said her detention violates her constitutional right to free speech and due process. Ozturk said while in custody her access to food has been limited and the conditions in the facility are unsanitary, unsafe, and inhumane.

Despite Ozturk op-ed calling for Tufts to divest from Israel over the war in Gaza, a coalition of Jewish groups are among those supporting her release. They said that despite their differing opinions, they agree with her attorneys that this is a violation of her constitutional rights.

