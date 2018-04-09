Hearing held about 2015 BU sex assault case going to trial

BOSTON (WHDH) — The trial against a former MIT basketball player accused of sexually assaulting a Boston University student now may not happen.

Samson Donick, 22, allegedly went into a BU student’s dorm in 2015 and sexually assaulted her while she slept. Prosecutors said that student would prefer the case not go to trial — if Donick admits to what he did. Judge Janet Sanders said she is hesitant to accept that offer, considering the severity of the charges.

Donick’s trial was scheduled to start Thursday. He is due back in court Tuesday.

