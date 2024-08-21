BOSTON (WHDH) - A conference was held Wednesday for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The hearing discussed a ruling made earlier this year that claims of juror bias were not properly investigated.

The defense claims bias by two jurors, one who Tsarnaev’s attorneys say retweeted a post calling him a “piece of garbage”, and another who the defense say was urged to send Tsarnaev to jail by his friends online.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers said they raised concerns about this during jury selection but the judge decided not to look into them further.

Tsarnaev was convicted of the terror attack that killed three people back in 2013. He was also found guilty of killing an MIT police officer a few days later.

Survivors of the bombing said it’s been a long legal process and they are still searching for closure.

“I believe very strongly in the justice system. We all have rights under the Constitution. I’m glad we’re continuing to see this forward. I was 21 when the bombing happened. I’m 33 now. This has been a very long process and I really kind of wish it was over,” said Mikey Bogard.

Defense attorneys claim that Tsarnaev was under the influence of his older brother Tamerlan, who died in a shootout with Watertown police.

