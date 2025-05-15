BOSTON (WHDH) - A hearing was held Thursday in the case of the Tufts University graduate student detained by ICE agents.

Lawyers for Rumeysa Ozturk secured changes for the terms of her release.

A judge decided Immigration and Customs Enforcement must notify the court at least 48 hours before engaging with Ozturk. She will also have to notify authorities if she travels outside New England or moves to a different address.

The court also removed the condition that she should not associate with known gang members or criminals — a condition which the judge called a “slippery slope.”

In March, immigration officials surrounded Ozturk near her home in Somerville, took her into custody, and shipped her out of the state.

Her arrest has been linked to an op-ed she co-authored in the Tufts student newspaper that was critical of the school’s response to the war in Gaza.

Ozturk was released from a Louisiana detention facility last week. She returned to Boston over the weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)