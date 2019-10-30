MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says there will be a public hearing on the proposed reconstruction of Interstate 293 in Manchester.

The project deals with Exits 6 and 7 in the city. The meeting is at the Manchester Community College at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Interested landowners, local officials and highway users are welcome and will be given the opportunity to express their comments relative to the project.

This project may impact historic properties. This project is tentatively scheduled for advertising for bids in July 2023.

