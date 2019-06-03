Hearing scheduled for college admissions scandal involving Loughlin, Giannulli

BOSTON (WHDH) - The college admissions scandal involving actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are scheduled to be discussed during a hearing in Boston federal court Monday morning.

Loughlin, who starred in the sitcom “Full House,” and Giannulli are among 33 wealthy parents accused of participating in a scheme that involved rigging college entrance exams and bribing coaches at top universities.

The couple is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, even though neither of them played the sport.

Unlike many other parents caught up in the alleged scheme, Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty.

In May, fellow actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty after being accused of paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT.

The 56-year-old could face prison time. She is slated to be sentenced in September.

