Hearing scheduled for federal lawsuit challenging temporary ban on sale of vaping products

BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge is expected to hear plaintiff motions Friday for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts.

A federal lawsuit filed by the Vapor Technology Association claims that the ban will destroy the state’s $331 million nicotine vapor products industry and cause “irreparable harm” to many law-abiding retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

The association also says the ban poses a public health risk by eliminating what it says is a safer alternative to tobacco and forcing those seeking vaping products to find them on the black market.

Massachusetts became the first state to ban sales on all tobacco and marijuana e-cigarette products on Sept. 24.

This came after multiple instances nationwide of lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products.

On Thursday, Connecticut confirmed the state’s first vaping-related death.

Supporters of vaping held a rally outside of the State House Thursday to protest the ban.

