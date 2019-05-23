BOSTON (WHDH) - A preliminary injunction hearing will be held in Boston Thursday as district attorneys, lawyers and community activists push to stop immigration officials from making arrests at Massachusetts courthouses.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan filed a lawsuit on April 29, arguing the practice of arresting people in courthouses makes it harder to hold defendants accountable.

The announcement of the suit came less than a week after a Newton judge was indicted and suspended for allegedly conspiring with a court officer to let a twice-deported drug suspect evade an ICE officer by letting them escape out the back door of a courthouse in 2018.

The hearing at the Moakley Federal Courthouse is slated to start at 9 a.m.

