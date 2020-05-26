BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man accused in the death of a 23-year-old Lynn mother who he allegedly kidnapped in Boston last year has a virtual hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Louis Coleman III, 32, of Providence, kidnapped Jassy Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, in Boston before her dead body was found in the trunk of his car in Delaware on Feb. 28, 2019, prosecutors said.

An interim status conference hearing is slated to take place at 10:30 a.m. in U.S. District Court. It was originally scheduled for March 26, but it was continued amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coleman pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping resulting in death charge on April 9, 2019. This charge carries the death penalty option.

