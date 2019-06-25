FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man shot by Easton police officers after he allegedly brandished a pellet gun following a crash in December 2018 is expected back in court on Tuesday.

Serge Andre Jr., 29, has a dangerousness hearing scheduled in Fall River Superior Court, where a judge will decide whether he should be released from custody.

Officers responding to a report from a homeowner on Bay Road who said someone was knocking on her door and there was a vehicle in her driveway on Dec. 16 around 2 p.m. met with Andre Jr. who retreated to his vehicle and fled the area at a high rate of speed, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

Andre Jr. crashed into a vehicle on Bay Road, exited his car and pointed what Quinn said appeared to be a handgun at the officers.

The officers drew their service weapons and fired at Andre Jr., who was struck at least one time, Quinn added.

It was later determined that Andre Jr. allegedly had a pellet gun in his possession.

Andre Jr. was transported to a local hospital and later arraigned on multiple charges. He was ordered held without bail.

