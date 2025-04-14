BOSTON (WHDH) - A hearing is scheduled for Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson to plead guilty in her federal corruption case.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 5.

Fernandes Anderson is accused of hiring a relative and giving them a large bonus with the understanding she’d receive some of the money.

Fernandes Anderson also said she plans to resign from her position on the City Council.

