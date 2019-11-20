OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a man charged in the kidnapping of a missing college student who’s the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Ibraheem Yazeed is scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday.

Yazeed is charged in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. She was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn, Alabama. She hasn’t been found.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a motion seeking permission to take a DNA sample from Yazeed. A judge said he will hear arguments on the request Wednesday.

Blanchard’s car was found abandoned more than 50 miles (90 kilometers) away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had suffered a life-threatening injury.

The charging document says a witness identified 29-year-old Yazeed as the man he saw force Blanchard into a car.

