Hearing set on Boston’s plan to regulate Airbnb rentals

BOSTON (AP) — The public has a chance to weigh in on a plan to regulate short-term rentals advertised on Airbnb and other websites in Boston.

The Boston City Council is holding a City Hall hearing Tuesday on Mayor Marty Walsh’s proposed ordinance to track and regulate the rentals of bedrooms, apartments or entire houses for days or weeks at a time to visitors and tourists.

Walsh says his plan will deter landlords from converting too many housing units into short-term rentals. Housing advocates complain the rentals amount to unregulated hotels that exacerbate an already tight housing market.

Walsh’s proposal calls for short-term rental operators to register with the city, pay an annual fee and limit how many nights a unit is booked annually, among other things.

The proposal requires City Council approval.

