BOSTON (WHDH) - A conference will be held today for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The hearing will discuss a ruling made earlier this year that claims of juror bias were not properly investigated.

The defense claims bias by two jurors, one who Tsarnaev’s attorneys say retweeted a post calling him a “piece of garbage”, and another who the defense say was urged to send Tsarnaev to jail by his friends online.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers said they raised concerns about this during jury selection but the judge decided not to look into them further.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)