BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts state police trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read case, is challenging his termination for misconduct.

He was fired over his handling of the Read case; now he wants his job back. A hearing will begin Tuesday on the matter.

During Read’s first trial, his conduct was a key focus of her defense team. He admitted to sending dozens of inappropriate and vulgar text messages about Read while investigating her in connection with the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Her lawyers claimed those messages were evidence of a corrupt investigation.

The state police trial board eventually determined his performance was unsatisfactory. They also found that he inappropriately drank alcohol while investigating another case.

He was fired and dishonorably discharged in March of this year.

Read was acquitted of second degree murder and manslaughter in her retrial. She was found guilty of driving under the influence and sentenced to one year probation.

Commissioner Angela McConney started hearing the arguments on Tuesday.

Proctor’s lawyer, Daniel Moynihan, said the state police bowed to public pressure and inappropriately fired a 12-year employee with a spotless record prior to the Read probe.

“The witch hunt for Michael Proctor began, he was relieved of duty within hours of the mistrial,” Moynihan said. “You’ll hear that this termination was not based on actual evidence, instead, it was a decision made to appease politicians and to appease some vocal members of the public and the media.”

An internal investigation found Proctor violated department rules several times, including describing Read in vulgar terms, creating at least the appearance of bias.

The attorney for the state police, Stephen Carley, played several long clips on Proctor’s testimony in June of 2024, when his texts were revealed in the first Karen Read murder trial. Alan Jackson’s intense cross examination provided fuel for the decision to fire Proctor.

Proctor’s parents, his wife, and his mother-in-law attended the hearing, sometimes shaking their heads as they heard the testimony.

The sole witness on Tuesday was an internal affairs investigator for the state police who found there was evidence Proctor acted unprofessionally by texting nasty things about Read and her appearance, by sharing confidential information with friends and his sister, and by drinking on the job at a brewery on Cape Cod while looking into a cold case.

Proctor’s own words in a Dedham court were used against him.

“He testified he had a few beers then got in his cruiser and drove home,” Detective Lieutenant Kevin Dwyer said of the Massachusetts state police.

Proctor’s lawyer said the homicide detective who had no idea the FBI had raided his cell phone data until he testified at a hearing and felt blindsided by the process.

The hearing is expected to last two days.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)