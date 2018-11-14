CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing to discuss the proposed reconstruction and expansion of Interstate 93 in Bow and Concord.

The hearing will be at the department headquarters in Concord at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The proposed improvements would widen 4.8 miles of I-93 from near the Grandview Road overpass in Bow to the Merrimack River Bridge in Concord, including improvements to five interchanges, I-89 and Exits 12 through 15.

The project will also extend along Interstate 89 in Bow, from NH Route 3A north for nearly a mile, including reconfiguration of Exit 1, and along Interstate 393 from Commercial Street through Exit 1.

The project is tentatively scheduled to be advertised for bids in 2024.

