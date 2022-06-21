BOSTON (WHDH) - An in-person hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today at the Lawrence Superior Court for the family of Colleen Ritzer, a Danvers high school teacher who was raped and murdered by her student in 2013. The family, who filed the lawsuit years ago, is suing the town of Danvers, Danvers Public Schools, the school’s cleaning company and security firm Denisco Design Partnership, which designed the school’s security system.

This comes almost 10 years after the 24-year-old math teacher was killed by her student Philip Chism inside the school. Chism, who was 14 at the time, followed Ritzer into a bathroom after class where he attacked her with a box cutter.

Chism was sentenced to life in prison in February 2016.

Ritzer’s family claims that the school’s security system, partly designed by Denisco, was not functioning properly at the time of Ritzer’s death, but if it had, the attack and murder could have been prevented or interrupted.

The family is also seeking the answers to several questions including why was Ritzer alone in the academic wing and what is being done to improve security at the school.

Ritzer’s family is seeking compensation to improve school safety programs.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)