Heart damage emerges as another grim outcome of COVID-19’s range of complications

BOSTON (WHDH) - In many cases, lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome have been linked to the coronavirus, but researchers at Harvard Medical School now say heart damage has emerged as another grim outcome of COVID-19’s range of possible complications.

The large majority of individuals infected by the coronavirus exhibit mild-to-moderate symptoms, however, a number of people have developed heart-related problems either out of the blue or as a complication of preexisting cardiac disease, researchers said.

In the early days of the outbreak, the Lancet published findings detailing how a small percentage of coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China, were suffering from cardiac ailments.

Since then, other reports have affirmed that cardiac injury can be part of the coronavirus. Other publications detail scenarios in which patients’ initial symptoms were cardiovascular rather than respiratory in nature.

The ways in which coronavirus provokes cardiac injuries are “neither that new nor that surprising,” according to Peter Libby and Paul Ridker, physician-scientists at Harvard Medical School.

Libby and Ridker said coronavirus can bring on heart damage in different types of people in different ways:

People with preexisting heart disease are at a greater risk for severe cardiovascular and respiratory complications from COVID-19.

People with previously undiagnosed heart disease may be presented with previously silent cardiac symptoms unmasked by the viral infection.

Some people may experience heart damage that mimics heart attack injury even if their arteries lack the fatty, calcified flow-limiting blockages known to cause classic heart attacks.

A subset of people with COVID-19 who were previously healthy with no underlying cardiac problems can develop fulminant inflammation of the heart muscle as a result of the virus directly infecting the heart.

“It’s like one big stress test for the heart,” Ridker said of the coronavirus.

Libby added, “The virus infects the heart muscle itself or the cells within the heart and causes a horrible inflammatory reaction. This can be life-threatening and it can happen in people who don’t have any preexisting risk factors.”

Libby and Ridker noted that the “out-of-the-blue” scenario in otherwise healthy individuals is “likely rare.”

